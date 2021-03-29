Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster has opened up on why she normally does not want to do comedies. "People have said to me, ‘Why don't you do comedies? You never even did a romantic comedy!' And I say, ‘I've done Maverick. But there are a number of reasons why I don't do comedies. I like them, but they don't give me the same feeling of significance, and even as an actor doing them, I think they can be kind of fun for a week, then you start getting hungry for feeling like you should be doing something more important," she said, according femalefirst.co.uk. The Mauritanian: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster and Tahar Rahim-Starrer Is All Set To Release in India on April 2!

She said that even as a child, she has always enjoyed films that lead to 'deep conversations'. In a interview with Sunday Times newspaper's Culture magazine, Foster said: "Movies changed my life. From a young age, that was my place. My mum was a single mum and all my brothers and sisters much older.

They were out of the house by the time I was 10, so our whole life was my mum handling her feelings, whether depression, anxiety or fear, by taking me to the movies every day. Then we'd have deep conversations, whether about the world or her life."

