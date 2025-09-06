It's time for the grand finale of the third edition of the UP T20 League. The winners of the first two editions, Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks, will be locking horns in the UP T20 League 2025 final match. The Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025 final match is a replica of the 2023/ inaugural edition final match. The first edition was bagged in by Kashi Rudras, as they beat Meerut Mavericks by seven wickets. Meerut Mavericks, the defending champions, however, played another final last year, which they won by five wickets against Kanpur Superstarz. UP T20 League 2025 Match-Fixing Scandal: Lucknow Police Register FIR After Kashi Rudras Manager Alerts BCCI About Bribe Offer Ahead of Final vs Meerut Mavericks.

So, this will be the third final for Meerut Mavericks in a row, and they are the only side to feature in all. The side had finished in the second spot in the league phase, just behind their opponents Kashi Rudras. In the Qualifier 1, these two sides had met. The match was another thriller, which Kashi Rudras won by just five runs, after 166/8 in the first innings. That Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025 match ended with the chasing side managing 161/7 in their 20 overs.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025 Details

Match Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks, UP T20 League 2025 Final Date Saturday, September 6 Time 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

In the third edition title decider, Kashi Rudras will meet defending champions Meerut Mavericks in the UP T20 League 2025 final on Saturday, September 6. The Uttar Pradesh T20 League Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks final match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks final live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks live streaming online viewing option, read below. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UPT20 2025 final. Fans in India can watch the Kashi vs Meerut live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Form-wise, Lions hold a slight advantage over Superstars.

