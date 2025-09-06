The UP T20 League 2025 has been going smoothly since the start on August 17. However, amid the smoothness, the six-team T20 league has been hit by allegations of match-fixing attempts, just before the final match on September 6. It has been learnt that the Lucknow police have registered an FIR after the anti-corruption unit (ACU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reported a suspicious approach to fix matches to one of the teams in the UP T20 League 2025. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

As per reports, the Kashi Rudras team manager Arjun Chauhan received an Instagram message from someone using the ID ‘vipss_nakrani’. The message sender had claimed to be a big bookie and offered Mr. Chauhan 1 crore INR to fix matches. The bookie also promised a 50 lakh INR separate commission for the team manager.

Arjun Chauhan immediately alerted the ACU about the suspicious match-fixing attempts. The ACU then set a trap by progressing the conversation further. During this time, the bookie shared his WhatsApp number and also promised instant payments in cash or USD. He also claimed that his associates would be present on the ground to pay players right after the match. Rajasthan Royals Accused of Match-Fixing! Serious Allegation Made Against Riyan Parag and Co After Their Two-Run Loss to LSG in IPL 2025.

DCP Nipun Agarwal has confirmed that a case has been registered on the matter. As per Times of India, the DCP gave further deatils of the case and charges saying, "We have registered a case against the unidentified suspect and his associates under BNS sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 112 (penalising organised crime), 62 (attempting to commit offences), section 3 of the Public Gambling Act, 1867, and Section 66D of the IT Act". The Cyber Crime Cell now is tracking the sender's IP address and online contacts. The officials are suspecting that the sender may not be working alone and might have connections with other bookies. Kashi Rudras will be playing Meerut Mavericks in the UP T20 League 2025 final on Saturday, September 6.

