Johnny Depp Finally Debuts On Instagram Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Thanks His Fans For The Support (View Posts)

Coronavirus pandemic has left the world crippled in true sense. As most of the parts of the globe are under lockdown, the physical communication is at halt. In such circumstance, the virtual connections handy. That's the reason why people are using social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at a large scale. Probably, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp too realized this and hence he has finally debuted on Instagram. Aquaman 2: Is Amber Heard Getting Replaced from the DC Film Due to Johnny Depp Controversy?.

The actor just entered into the world of photo-sharing app a few hours ago. He has since then posted two posts already. In one, we can see him 'filming something' in a set-up decorated with candles. In the next one, you see what he was filming. He collaborated with his friend Jeff Beck to speak to his fans about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. He also thanked the fans for their support all this while and talked about his collaborate with Jeff on a poem on 'Isolation.' Here are both of his posts.

Depp's First Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram Hello everyone... filming something for you now... gimme a minute A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp) on Apr 16, 2020 at 7:12am PDT

Here's His IGTV Vid:

View this post on Instagram Collaboration with my dear friend @jeffbeckofficial . Link in Bio A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

His fans were thrilled to find him on the app finally after years of chasing him through the fan accounts. In just a matter of few hours, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has crossed the 1.7 million mark on Instagram and still counting. Well, it will be interesting to keep a check on Depp's account here onwards for some amazing collabs. Have you followed Johnny yet?