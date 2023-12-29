Hollywood actor Jude Law celebrates his 51st birthday on December 29. With a diverse filmography spanning dramas, futuristic tales, rom-coms, and more, Law has established himself as one of the industry's finest. Born in Greenwich, England, to parents who were both teachers, Law showed an interest in acting, joining theatre at a young age. He has enjoyed a remarkable career, featuring roles in blockbuster franchises like the MCU and Harry Potter series. Star Wars Skeleton Crew: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Confirmed to be Directing One Episode of the Upcoming Disney+ Series!

Law has earned two Academy Award nominations and four Golden Globe Award nominations. Law won the BAFTA award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for The Talented Mr. Ripley in 1999. It is Law's dedication to his roles that distinguishes him as a perfectionist in his craft. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let us take some time and look at the actor's top 6 most iconic films.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

This 2001 science fiction, directed by Steven Spielberg, is the story of David, played by Haley Joel Osment, a robot child who wishes to become a human being. Through his journey, he meets several other robots, including Gigolo Joe, played by Law. The ability to infuse a robot character with human emotions is what made Law stand out in this film.

Road to Perdition (2002)

Road to Perdition stars Tom Hanks, Tyler Hoechlin, Paul Newman and Jude Law and was released in 2002. The movie is about the story of Tommy Sullivan, played by Tom Hanks, who tries to leave his mafia life behind but is hunted down by the ghosts of his past. Law plays the member of an Irish mafia who is hired to kill Hanks' character. Road to Perdition, directed by Sam Mendes, won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography.

Closer (2004)

Closer is an adaptation of a play of the same name that tells the story of two couples who start having affairs with their own partners. The film stars Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman, Jude Law and Clive Owen. Law plays a journalist who has an affair with a stripper, played by Natalie Portman. The film portrays all the aspects of a relationship with stellar performances from all the main leads. Closer was released in 2004 and was directed by Mike Nichols.

Gattaca (1997)

This science fiction, directed by Andrew Niccol, was Law's first major role in an American film. The story is from the future, where one's genetic makeup decides employment opportunities. Law plays a genetically superior man who was paralysed in a car accident. Vincent Freeman, played by Ethan Hawke, possesses poor genetics and plans to use samples of Law's superior genes to accomplish his goal of space travel.

Cold Mountain (2003)

This 2003 movie, directed by Anthony Minghella, is set during the American Civil War. Law plays a soldier, Inman, who tries to get home his love, Ada (Nicole Kidman), after getting wounded in the war. Law received an Academy Award nomination for the Best Actor role for his role in Cold Mountain. Expats Trailer: Nicole Kidman Faces Unexpected Family Tragedy in Lulu Wang’s Series; Show to Premiere on Prime Video on January 26, 2024 (Watch Video).

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

One of Law's best films, The Talented Mr. Ripley, is a thriller directed by Anthony Mighella. Matt Damon plays a young, unbalanced man (Ripley) hired by a wealthy man to bring back his son (Law), who has been enjoying his life in Italy. Law becomes a subject of admiration for Damon, and the story follows their journey. Law's charismatic personality makes it the highlight of the film. Law won the BAFTA award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for this film.

