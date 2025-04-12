Ron Howard's survival drama Eden has yet to see a theatrical release in the USA, but thanks to its limited release in Germany, some of the movie's bold scenes have made their way online. The movie, based on real-life events, starred three of the hottest actresses in Hollywood - Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, and Sydney Sweeney - and also had Jude Law, Daniel Brühl, Felix Kammerer, and Toby Wallace. ‘Eden’: Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby’s Movie To Feature ‘Threesome’ Sex Scene? Here’s What We Know!

Eden premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024, and was released theatrically in Germany on April 3, 2024, with a proper release in the USA on August 22, 2024. Early screenings reported that the lead actresses performed some risque scenes in the movie, and there is also nudity.

However, after its theatrical release in Germany, some NSFW video clips of Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney have made their way online through sites like Reddit and are going viral. The scenes involve nudity and sex. Ana De Armas is seen performing a bold threesome makeout scene in the sea and later is seen in a wet see-thru dress. Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, shows partial nudity in a breastfeeding scene. Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s Wedding Postponed? Here’s What We Know.

Sydney Sweeney's Leaked Scene From 'Eden'

Sydney Sweeney's Leaked Scene From Eden

Ana de Armas' Leaked Scene From 'Eden'

Ana de Armas' Leaked Scene From Eden

Watch the Trailer of 'Eden':

About Eden

Eden is inspired by past real-life events and is based on the true story of European settlers who arrived at Floreana Island, in Ecuador's Galápagos Islands. Vanessa Kirby and Jude Law play a married couple, while Sydney Sweeney and Daniel Bruhl play another married couple who come to the island and face their own set of survival challenges. Ana de Armas plays a self-described Baroness who 'rules' the island and has two male lovers. The plot revolves around how these characters become a problem for each other as they struggle for existence while also facing the island's unpredictable conditions.

