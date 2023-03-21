The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) are definitely having a huge week as after winning three Oscars, they are also confirmed to be directing a Star Wars project. With the outlet OneTakeNews reporting that the directing duo would be directing at least one episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Daniel Kwan himself has now confirmed it to be the case. Star Wars - Skeleton Crew: Mysterious First Look of Jude Law's Character From Disney+ Series Surfaces Online!

Check Out the Confirmation From the Daniels:

Daniel Kwan confirms the duo directed an episode of ‘STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW’. “Jon Watts approached us to do an episode awhile ago (before EEAAO even came out.)…We shot it last year… I’m excited for you all to see it.” Read our original scoop: https://t.co/lceabMUTeX pic.twitter.com/EI8Td3PMYD — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) March 21, 2023

