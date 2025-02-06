Is Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's relationship in trouble? Reports of a looming divorce between Justin and Hailey have intensified, with speculation surrounding a potential split of their estimated USD 300 million fortune. Rumours suggest that the couple, who welcomed their first child last year, is facing significant marital issues. Hailey, reportedly struggling with Justin’s alleged erratic behaviour and substance use, is said to be putting her son’s well-being above all else. Their rumoured divorce does have Sean 'Combs' Diddy relationship. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Controversy: Justin Bieber ‘Isolates’ Himself From His ‘Close’ People; New Dad To Focus on ‘Exciting Chapters’ Ahead: Source.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber's Divorce Rumours

Recently rumors were made up about Justin and Hailey bieber divorce after they posted songs on their stories. Hailey bieber denied the rumors and called people delusional and justin bieber posted his sexy wife pic.twitter.com/BVevNpWarW — Elo (@luvshelo) January 4, 2025

Justin’s Worries Over Diddy’s Legal Troubles?

Justin is reportedly nervous about his connection to former mentor, music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. With Combs currently facing sex trafficking allegations, Justin fears his ties to him could harm both his career and personal life. “The fear of having to testify is overwhelming him,” a source shared.

Hailey’s Priority: Her Son’s Well-Being

Hailey’s main concern right now is her five-month-old son. "Her priority is her child," an insider revealed, adding that Hailey would not hesitate to distance herself from Justin if it meant protecting her son. There is growing speculation that Hailey might seek full custody and a portion of Justin’s fortune should they divorce. Old Video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hugging Justin Bieber Resurfaces After Rapper’s Recent Arrest – WATCH.

Speculations About Justin and Hailey Bieber

"Justin bieber married hailey bieber for a VISA" Justin was a green card holder since he was 13 and was able to apply for citizenship at 18 yrs old, WITHOUT marriage pic.twitter.com/tiFwxZ8dty — Elo (@luvshelo) January 4, 2025

Erratic Behaviour Fuels Divorce Speculation

Further fuelling the divorce rumours, Justin was spotted acting bizarrely, such as swimming in an icy Aspen river and lounging in freezing temperatures in only his underwear. Sources suggest that these actions are a result of the mounting pressures he is facing.

Hailey Denies the Rumours

Despite the swirling gossip, Hailey recently dismissed the rumours, stating, “You are obsessed…” Neither Justin nor Hailey have officially commented on the status of their relationship. Only time will tell if they can resolve their issues or separate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).