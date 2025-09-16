Music lovers are in for a treat as Coachella 2026 gears up for two weekends of non-stop entertainment at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 10–12 and April 17–19. The festival has officially unveiled its full list and the excitement is higher than ever. This year’s headliners include Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma, all bringing their unique energy and fan-favourite hits to the desert stage. Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Carol G to Headline Coachella 2026.

Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Justin Bieber at Coachella 2026

Sabrina Carpenter, who impressed audiences with her pop anthems in 2025, is back to charm Coachella once again. Karol G, who wowed fans in 2022 with surprise appearances from Becky G and J Balvin, is set to create another unforgettable moment. Justin Bieber who is a long time part of Coachella’s history through multiple surprise cameos will finally step into the spotlight as a headliner. Coachella 2025: The Rise of ‘Nu Boheme’ As the Defining Fashion Aesthetic.

Anyma’s Spectacular Coachella 2026 Set

On the electronic front, Anyma Matteo Milleri’s project promises a high-tech audio-visual spectacle. Known for blending futuristic visuals with electronic beats, Anyma’s set is already being compared to Travis Scott’s viral Designs the Desert performance last year. Following his groundbreaking residency at the Las Vegas Sphere and the release of his latest album The End of Genesys, fans are eager to see what he’ll deliver.

Coachella 2026 Full Lineup

But the magic doesn’t stop at the top names. The Coachella 2026 lineup spans genres and generations, featuring artists like Disclosure, The XX, The Strokes, Addison Rae, FKA Twigs, Young Thug, Katseye, Interpol, Clipse, Kaskade, Iggy Pop, Major Lazer, Davido, Labrinth, Dijon, Wet Leg, PinkPantheress, Armin Van Buuren, Groove Armada, Little Simz, Royksopp and many more. K-Pop at Coachella 2025: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa Wow Fans with Their Electrifying Solo Performances; ENHYPEN Gains Praise for Show-Stealing Debut at the Music Festival (Watch Videos)

Coachella 2026 Promises Bigger Pop Culture Moments

Coachella has always been a hub for pop culture-defining moments. Whether it’s surprise guest appearances or career-making performances, fans can expect nothing less than history in the making. Last year, the festival delivered unforgettable sets from Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Green Day, alongside a surprise performance by Travis Scott. With this year’s lineup, Coachella 2026 is already shaping up to be bigger, bolder and unmissable.

