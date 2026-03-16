Rapper Kanye West’s show in New Delhi has been pushed to May, 2026. On Monday, the rapper took to his Instagram and shared the update with his followers. The rapper shared that the show has been pushed owing to the rising geopolitical and regional tensions. He also informed that the tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show. Kanye West Confirms 2026 India Concert Debut in New Delhi Following New Album ‘Bully’ Release.

He shared, “Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to May 23, 2026. The safety of our fans traveling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority. All tickets remain valid for the new date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support”.

Kanye West’s Delhi Concert to Now Take Place on May 23, 2026

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The geo-political tensions are at an all-time high after the USA and Israel attacked Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Israel claimed the attack to be pre-emptive, and to deter the nuclear progress of Iran. While Iran lost its Supreme Leader on the first day of the war, the nation quickly recalibrated its war strategy and attacked the US bases across the Middle East. It also intensified bombings over Tel Aviv, with the latest weapon of choice being the hypersonic missiles, leaving the famed Iron Dome compromised and exhausted. Iran is also going after the US and Israeli soldiers, who are hiding in swanky hotels in the Middle Eastern countries. Iran Rejects Ceasefire Talks With US, FM Abbas Araghchi Says Tehran Ready to Defend Itself ‘As Long As It Takes’.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is preparing to release his upcoming studio album Bully, expected in 2026. The album rollout is linked to a major one-night concert scheduled for April 3, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. He is also slated to headline the Hellwatt Festival at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 18, 2026, marking a large European live show.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).