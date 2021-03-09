Its not easy to be going through a divorce, and rapper-music producer, Kanye West, is trying his best to keep himself occupied. Kanye's long time friend and frequent collaborator, Cyhi the Prynce, in an interview with Vlad magazine revealed that the 43-year-old Grammy award-winning musician was working on his tenth studio album, "Donda", after taking a brief "hiatus" from the studios. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Filed for Divorce Due to ‘Irreconcilable Differences’, Details Revealed.

"He's in good spirits. I know how much he loves his family, so it has to hit you some kind of way. He's getting through it," Cyhi said in the interview, as reported by US Weekly.

Last month, Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye after seven years of marriage. An inside had then told the publication that Kanye was finding the "split hard" despite the fact that he had seen the divorce "coming".

