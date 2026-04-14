Pop superstar Katy Perry, in the news these days for her romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and their Coachella outing, is in a controversy again after sexual assault allegations by actress Ruby Rose have surfaced. The Orange Is the New Black breakout star Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of sexual assault in an Australian nightclub 20 years ago. In a comment on social networking site Threads, Ruby Rose gave a graphic account of her alleged sexual harassment at the hands of the "I Kissed a Girl" singer. She also informed fans that she has filed a police complaint regarding the incident. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Coachella 2026 Weekend Is All About Justin Bieber Vibes (See Pics and Watch Videos).

Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault (Trigger Warning)

On Sunday, April 12, in response to a Threads post about Katy Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber's Coachella set, Ruby Rose alleged, "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s**t what she thinks. I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly … I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by.. everyone.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ruby Rose was replying to a separate Threads user who quipped, "She kissed a girl and you didn’t like it?,” referring to Katy Perry's song "I Kissed a Girl". Ruby Rose Slams Sydney Sweeney Over ‘Christy’ Box Office Flop, Reveals She Was Originally Cast as Boxer Christy Martin.

Ruby Rose gave a graphic account of what happened that night with her in Melbourne. She wrote in her reply to the comment: “She didn’t kiss me. She saw me “resting” on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her … not interested in filing a [police] report over this, not when I haven’t even filed a report for the numerous rapes at the hands of grown men. But she is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing. The psychological manipulation was strong with that one.” Ruby Rose further wrote, “Just left the police station,” implying that she had possibly filed a police complaint.

Katy Perry Denies Ruby Rose's Claims of SA

Katy Perry has not publicly responded to Ruby Rose's allegations. However, a statement attributed to her representatives denies the allegations made by Rose, calling them "Dangerous reckless lies". The Hollywood Reporter quotes a representative for Katy Perry as saying: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hollywood Reporter), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 01:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).