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Pop sensation Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a high-profile appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this past weekend. The pair, who recently went public with their relationship, were seen enjoying a relaxed evening centred on live performances and casual dining. Justin Bieber Brings Nostalgia to Coachella 2026 With Hits ‘Baby’, ‘Beauty and a Beat’ in Viral Set (Watch Videos).

The outing marks one of the couple's most visible public dates since they officially confirmed their relationship late last year. Spectators noted the duo appeared comfortable as they navigated the festival grounds, blending into the crowd of music enthusiasts in Indio.

A Look Inside Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Coachella 2026 Weekend

Katy Perry took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse into their private time together. Her post, which quickly gained traction online, featured a series of "camera roll" snippets from the festival. Among the highlights was a video of the couple dancing together during a set by fellow Canadian artist Justin Bieber.

One photo in the carousel showed Perry and Trudeau sitting on the pavement for a quick bite to eat, highlighting a low-key side to their weekend. Trudeau was seen dressed casually in a white T-shirt and a backwards Montreal Alouettes baseball cap a nod to his Canadian roots that even garnered a friendly response from the football team's official social media account.

Glimpses from Katy Perry, Justin Trudeaus Date Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Music and Atmosphere

The couple spent much of their time at the main stages, particularly during Bieber’s headlining performance. Perry’s social media footage captured Trudeau singing along to several tracks, including a moment where they swayed to a remix of "Speed Demon." “Heat checkin' these chickens,” Perry captioned the post, using a playful reference to the music. The relaxed nature of the post underscored a shift for Trudeau, who has transitioned into a more private life following his departure from the forefront of Canadian politics.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's Relationship

The relationship between the American singer and the former statesman became "Instagram official" in December 2025, following months of speculation after they were first spotted together in October. Since then, they have been seen at high-profile events ranging from the World Economic Forum in Davos to various international outings. Coachella 2026: HUNTR/X Joins KATSEYE for Surprise Performance on ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Hit ‘Golden’ (Watch Video).

Family members have also spoken positively about the pairing. Last month, Trudeau’s brother, Alexandre, told reporters that the former prime minister is "super happy" and enjoying this new chapter of his life. Both Perry and Trudeau entered the relationship following significant personal changes; Perry split from actor Orlando Bloom in mid-2025, while Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, announced their separation in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).