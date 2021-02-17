Here is a good news for all fans of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie! The Game of Thrones stars have been blessed with a baby boy! Congratulations are in order for the couple ever since Harington’s rep confirmed about it by saying that the duo is “very very happy”. Back in September 2020, the adorable couple had confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Have a Good News! Game Of Thrones Actors To Welcome Their First Baby.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were in a relationship since 2011 and in September 2017 they had announced about their engagement through the Forthcoming Marriages section of The Times. On June 23, 2018, Kit and Rose tied the knot at Rayne Parish Church in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. And then it was followed by a wedding reception at the Wardhill Castle. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie aka Jon Snow and Ygritte of Game of Thrones are Married!

Kit Harington And Rose Leslie With Their Baby

NEW 📸 Kit Harington and Rose Leslie with their baby on a walk in London. pic.twitter.com/JlbU6BmTsT — Kit Harington Updates (@BestofKitH) February 16, 2021

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie along with their son were photographed in London on Tuesday. The latter was seen cradling her little munchkin as she carried her baby in a carrier on her chest. The couple is yet to reveal their baby’s name. Heartiest congratulations to Kit and Rose on the arrival of their little bundle of love!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).