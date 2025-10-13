Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, best known for directing Salman Khan's hit Dabangg (2010), has been making headlines for his recent rant against the Bollywood superstar. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan yet again responded to Abhinav Kashyap’s critical comments about his family and him. Without naming anyone, Salman addressed those making baseless allegations against him and his associates, pointing out that some people speak out only because they have no work. The actor even indirectly replied to South director AR Murugadoss’ statement regarding the failure of Salman Khan's 2025 film Sikandar. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan Takes Subtle Dig at Abhinav Kashyap During ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Says ‘Baithe-Baithe Log Kuch Bhi Bol Rahe Hain’.

Salman Khan Reacts to Abhinav Kashyap’s Allegations About Him Again

For those who are not aware, after making personal attacks on Salman Khan and his family, Abhinav Kashyap recently targeted Shah Rukh Khan during an interview. Reacting to the matter during the BB19 episode, Salman Khan told guest and stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta, "The Dabangg man is dragging Aamir (Khan) and Shah Rukh along with me. Last weekend, I had asked that person, ‘Please work, nobody is interested in your talks.’ I would like to ask him again today: Did you get work, brother?"

Salman continued, "After criticising everyone and taking names left and right, now these people will never work with you. In fact, people associated with you will also never join hands with you. When we offered you a sequel, you rejected it. Whatever opportunities you received in your career, you have destroyed them all."

Salman Khan’s Advice for Abhinav Kashyap

Salman Khan said that he genuinely feels sorry for Kashyap. He said, "Aapne apne aap ko destroy kiya. If you want to go behind someone (be after someone), go behind your family, go behind your brother. Love him, love your parents, take care of your wife and children. This is the bare minimum. I'm saying that they are worried about you. I want to see you grow. You are so talented, you write so well. Don't follow the lane, come back to the highway."

Salman Khan Reacts to AR Murugadoss’ Statement About ‘Sikandar’ Failure

During their interaction, Ravi Gupta asked Salman Khan if there were any films he regretted doing that tanked at the box office. After naming some of his old films, Salman said that his latest release, Sikandar, was good. "The plot of Sikandar was really good. But you know what? I used to arrive at the set late, around 9 PM, which is why things got messed up. My director used to tell me this."

Salman Khan further criticised Murugadoss' recent film Madharaasi, saying, "In the director's latest film, the actor used to reach the set at 6 am." He added that Madharaasi was a bigger flop than Sikandar but was still declared a blockbuster at the box office. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Zeishan Quadri was evicted from Bigg Boss 19. ‘Madharaasi’ Review: Critics Praise Sivakarthikeyan’s Performance in AR Murugadoss’ Tamil Action Thriller That Works in Parts.

Salman Khan Takes a Dig at 'Madharaasi’s Box Office Failure

Zeishan Quadri Evicted from 'Bigg Boss 19'

Abhinav Kashyap is the brother of director-actor Anurag Kashyap. After the blockbuster success of Dabangg in 2010, he directed one more film, Besharam (2013), with Ranbir Kapoor and Pallavi Sharda in the lead.

