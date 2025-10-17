Samay Raina maintained a low profile after India's Got Latent fiasco involving Ranveer Allahbadia. Months after the controversy, the stand-up comedian is back doing what he does best - making everyone laugh! Samay recently sent social media buzzing after he shared a picture with renowned actor and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi. Netizens reacting to the picture had some of the best reactions. ‘Sab Has Rahe The’: Raghav Juyal REVEALS Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan’s Reaction to Samay Raina’s ‘Say No to Cruise’ T-Shirt at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere (Watch Video).

Samay Raina Shares Picture With ‘TMKOC’ Fame Dilip Joshi

Samay Raina took to his Instagram handle on Thursday (October 16) and shared a picture with actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal Champalal Gada in the fan favourite sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Along with the picture, the stand-up comedian asked fans to suggest a caption for the post and let us tell you, the comments were hilarious.

Samay Raina Meets ‘TMKOC’ Star Dilip Joshi at a Diwali Bash

Samay Raina and Dilip Joshi’s Picture Sparks Hilarious Reactions

The comment section under Samay Raina's post came up with some of the most hilarious captions and reactions that will leave you in splits. We went through some of them, and they were just riotous. Many took a dig at Samay's recent India's Got Latent controversy, while others wondered if the two talented individuals are collaborating on something.

One of the users wrote, "Pakistan jail and Tihar jail return" while another wrote, "Jalebi Fafda x Daily Lafda". Balraj Singh Ghai, owner of The Habitat studio and one of Samay Raina's closest friends, commented, "Show stopper with show stopped." Another user commented, "One wants a date with Babita, other gets a date from the court." Comedian Samay Raina’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Joke Tagging Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Online Buzz; Dhanashree Verma’s Indirect Reaction Goes Viral (View Posts).

Jethalal X Samay Raina Sparks Wild Reactions From Netizens

Samay Raina recently concluded his Still Alive and Unfiltered India Tour with a last show in Delhi.

