Reality TV star Kim Kardashian had a double dose of thunder for fans on Twitter, posting a couple of snapshots with sister Kourtney that capture the siblings in bikinis. Here’s How Kim Kardashian Plans to Spend Valentine’s Day Without Kanye West Amid Divorce Drama

While Kim wears a burnt orange bikini, Kourtney flaunts svelte figure in a glossy black latex two-piece. "It's a thin line between love and hate," Kim wrote as caption. Kim Kardashian Slams Trolls Who Question the Authenticity of Her Daughter North West’s Painting!

Check Out Kim Kardashian's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

The picture seems to be shared from her holiday with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie's daughter Stormi turned a year older recently.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2021 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).