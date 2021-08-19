Reality TV star Kim Kardashian said she "never wanted to drink or party" after one night as Kourtney's "designated driver" during her sister's university days. "University of Arizona single-handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER..." Kim wrote on Instagram, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Kim Kardashian Treats Fans With a Jaw-Dropping BTS Picture From Her First Photoshoot!

"So thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know." Three years ago, Kim had shared that she had a "wild phase" and said she took ecstacy when she married producer Damon Thomas in 2000, and when she made her sex tape with Ray J three years later. Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Bond With Mother Kris Jenner, Says ‘My Mom Knows Me Better Than Anybody’.

She said at the time: "Like, everything bad would happen... I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens. I'm not like that anymore. But I still have fun — don't get it twisted, I'm always the life of the party." An insider revealed shortly after that Kim "definitely does not do drugs and hasn't for years — and even then she barely dabbled".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).