Actor Tom Ellis is taking a break from Twitter because of the negativity and toxicity on the social media platform. "Twitter seems more and more a place where people like to shout horrible things at you and encourage others to do so if they don't agree with your opinion. Mulan: Praises, Cries About Missing Mushu, and Calls for Boycott – New Disney Movie Stirs up a Storm on Twitter

I think I'm gonna take a little hiatus. Lots of love txx," tweeted Ellis, who is widely known for his starring title role in the series "Lucifer". Did Taylor Swift Drop the Name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Third Baby in Her Song ‘Betty’? Twitterati Believe So!

"Lucifer" casts Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, who is bored as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he starts helping the LAPD -- specifically detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).