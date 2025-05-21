Mohanlal Birthday Special: From ‘Narasimham’ to ‘L2: Empuraan’, 10 Biggest Box Office Hit Movies of ‘Thudarum’ Superstar From 21st Century and Where To Watch Them Online

After a couple of underwhelming years, Mohanlal is back on top of his box office game in 2025 - making his 65th birthday all the more special. Born on May 21, 1960 in Kollam, Kerala, Mohanlal is one of the two biggest superstars in Malayalam cinema, the other being the legendary Mammootty - his closest rival and a dear friend. But when it comes to the box office, it’s clear the records have mostly favoured the 'Complete Actor', as Mohanlal’s fans fondly call him. Now just three years away from completing a remarkable half-century in cinema, his reign remains unshaken. Mohanlal Birthday Special: From Nair-san With Jackie Chan to Randamoozham, 8 Abandoned Lalettan Films We Wish Had Been Made!

Just look at what happened this year. Mohanlal became the only Indian lead actor to have two films released within a month that each grossed over INR 200 crore worldwide. L2: Empuraan became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time (INR 266 crore WW), while Thudarum became the first Malayalam film to earn more than INR 100 crore in Kerala alone. It’s also on track to possibly dethrone Empuraan as the industry’s top grosser, with its current worldwide collection standing at INR 225.6 crore. And these weren’t the only record-breakers headlined by Mohanlal.

In this special feature, we look back at the Malayalam films from the 21st century featuring Mohanlal in the lead (or in one case, an extended cameo) that were the highest grossers of that year and where you can stream them online.

1. Narasimham (2000)

Mohanlal in Narasimham

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Narasimham is one of Mohanlal’s most iconic masala entertainers from his meesha-pirippu era. It also features a fan-favourite cameo from none other than Mammootty. You can watch Narasimham for free on YouTube.

2. Ravanaprabhu (2001)

Mohanlal in Ravanaprabhu

Directed by Ranjith, Ravanaprabhu is the sequel to the classic Devasuram and features Mohanlal in a stellar dual role as father and son. The film is streaming on Prime Video.

3. Balettan (2003)

Mohanlal in Balettan

Directed by VM Vinu, Balettan sees Mohanlal deliver a moving performance as the titular do-gooder, whose efforts to protect a secret about his late father nearly tear his family apart. Balettan is available on Sun NXT. Mohanlal Birthday Special: 15 Fun Dialogues of the Malayalam Superstar That Became Part of Our Vocabulary.

4. Twenty:20 (2008)

Mammootty and Mohanlal in Twenty:20

Directed by Joshiy, Twenty:20 brought together nearly every Malayalam actor of the time, though Mohanlal and Mammootty took centre stage. Their scenes together were electrifying and a treat for fans. Twenty:20 is streaming on Sun NXT.

5. Christian Brothers (2011)

Mohanlal in Christian Brothers

Another Joshiy directorial, Christian Brothers is a multi-starrer action-family entertainer featuring Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, and R Sarathkumar. While the film hasn’t aged as well, it found renewed attention online recently for hyping Suresh Krishna as the 'Convincing Star'. Christian Brothers is streaming on JioHotstar.

6. Drishyam (2013)

Mohanlal in Drishyam

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam is not just a Malayalam classic but also one of Indian cinema’s best thrillers - spawning successful remakes in multiple languages. It was the first Malayalam film to gross over INR 50 crore. Had the equally gripping sequel not gone straight to OTT, it might have been a theatrical record-breaker too. Drishyam is streaming on JioHotstar.

7. Pulimurugan (2016)

Mohanlal in PulimuruganMohanlal in Pulimurugan

Directed by Vyshakh, Pulimurugan became a theatrical sensation thanks to its high-octane action and Mohanlal’s mass appeal. Though it may not have aged as well as other titles on this list, it holds the honour of being the first Malayalam film to gross INR 100 crore worldwide. Pulimurugan is streaming on JioHotstar.

8. Kayamkulam Kochunni (2018)

Mohanlal in Kayamkulam Kochunni

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, this historical action drama stars Nivin Pauly as the titular outlaw. Mohanlal appears in a scene-stealing extended cameo as Ithikkara Pakki, Kochunni’s mentor and a legendary bandit. Kayamkulam Kochunni is available on Prime Video.

9. Lucifer (2019)

Mohanlal in Lucifer

Marking Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut, Lucifer cleverly used Mohanlal’s larger-than-life persona to create a compelling political action drama. It was no surprise when the film became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie at the time - a record later surpassed by 2018 and Manjummel Boys, though Empuraan has now taken the crown. Lucifer is streaming on Prime Video and Sony LIV.

10. L2: Empuraan (2025)

Mohanlal in L2: Empuraan

As the much-anticipated sequel to a beloved blockbuster, Empuraan had sky-high expectations - and it delivered. Currently the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, it’s also the industry’s most expensive production to date. While some felt it didn’t quite match the magic of the original, its box office triumph is undeniable. L2: Empuraan is streaming on JioHotstar.

