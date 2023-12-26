Migration, a comedic animated film distributed by Universal Pictures, boasts a star-studded voice cast—Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito. Directed by Benjamin Renner and co-directed by Guylo Homsy, the story, penned by Mike White, follows a duck family's quest. Attempting to convince their cautious father for a Jamaican trip, they veer off course, landing in New York City. The mishap triggers unexpected adventures, fostering new connections and unlocking boundless potential, reshaping their journey from a mere vacation to a transformative odyssey of self-discovery and camaraderie. Migration Trailer 2: Mallard Family Vacation Promises to Be Funny and Heartfelt Adventure Across the Pond! (Watch Video).

Now, before the release of the animated movie, lets take a look at the key details of the film here:

Cast: Migration boasts a star studded voice over cast of Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, Carol Kane, David Mitchell, Isabela Merced, Caspar Jennings, Tresi Gazal and Danny DeVito.

Plot: Migration revolves around a duck family departs their New England pond for Jamaica but ends up lost in New York City. Straying from plans leads to unexpected adventures, forging new friendships and unlocking their potential beyond imagination.

Watch Migration Trailer Here:

Release Date: Migration is all set to hit theatres on December 29, 2023

Review: The reviews for Migration are not out yet, LatestLY will update you as soon as they are out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2023 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).