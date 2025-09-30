Play Dirty Movie Review: Oh, OTT-induced mediocrity, you’ve claimed Shane Black too? The iconic screenwriter behind Lethal Weapon, The Monster Squad and Last Action Hero may have directed only a handful of films, but most carry cult value - from Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Iron Man 3 to The Nice Guys. Sure, The Predator was a let-down, but Black stepping into the heist genre with a cast that includes Mark Wahlberg, Lakeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key and Tony Shalhoub had me hopeful for Play Dirty. The Predator Movie Review: Just Another Messy Alien Movie with Its Light Satirical Humour to Keep You Watching.

Based on Donald E Westlake’s novels about the criminal Parker, Play Dirty isn’t the first adaptation of the character. At one point, Robert Downey Jr was even set to star, and he and Susan Downey remain attached as executive producers. But watching this disappointing heist thriller, you can’t help wondering: did RDJ dodge a bullet, or could he have salvaged the role?

'Play Dirty' Movie Review - The Plot

The story follows Parker (Wahlberg), who barely survives a heist gone wrong after being betrayed by Zen (Salazar). Left for dead, he resurfaces to seek revenge only to discover Zen’s true motive. She needs the stolen money to overthrow a dictator in her unnamed country, and to finish the job, she plans to steal a priceless artefact from the sea.

Parker agrees to join her, but assembles his own crew, including Grofield (Stanfield), a flamboyant theatre actor turned thief.

'Play Dirty' Movie Review - A Shane Black Disappointment

On paper, it has everything perfect for a Shane Black screenplay: morally grey criminals, an anti-hero protagonist, a femme fatale with a noble cause, and a labyrinthine heist. Black even nails the tone in the opening sequence - a botched robbery that escalates into chaos at a horse-racing track, where bullets fly and bystanders barely react. A recently made widow accepts cash thrown at her like it’s just another day in Black’s morally bankrupt universe.

This is familiar territory for Black, whose protagonists are often fractured men navigating darkness - Riggs in Lethal Weapon, Harry Lockhart in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, or Tony Stark in Iron Man 3. Parker should have fit right in, yet he never becomes a character worth rooting for. Unlike some of the previous recent iterations of the same character like Gibson’s brooding avenger in Payback or Statham’s slick anti-hero in Parker, Wahlberg’s Parker lacks depth or charisma. He’s no Ocean or Rusty; he’s a smug presence who reacts to crises with the same detached smirk. ‘The Union’ Movie Review: Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry’s Action-Comedy Is a Lost Cause.

Zen, despite her political vigilante crusade, is equally hard to root for. Her ruthless actions in the opening make it hard to sympathise later, even when she saves Parker’s life or attempts to seduce him in a flimsy subplot.

The only spark from the main cast comes from Stanfield’s Grofield, whose eccentricities inject much-needed life into the film. His flamboyant quirks allow Black’s signature dark humour to peek through. Still, the script doesn’t explain why Grofield is crucial to the heist or why his bond with Parker matters. He remains a more entertaining side-note than an integral player.

'Play Dirty' Movie Review - Heist Gone Pedestrian

Black even serves up a couple of big spectacles like a mid-film rail heist, where a derailed train nearly devastates half a city. On paper, it should have been a tense showstopper, but the impact is dulled by patchy CGI. Parker’s schemes repeatedly fall apart, yet he inevitably whips out a hidden ace each time. After all, what’s a heist film if the hero doesn’t pull a miracle out of his back pocket? Still, it’s frustrating to see Shane Black lean on tired tropes instead of reinventing the genre, making Play Dirty feel like a Shane Black imitation rather than the real deal.

This shortfall becomes even clearer in the twist-heavy third act. Despite all the switcheroos and high-stakes action, the climax rarely surprises, and the cracks in the plan become harder to ignore. Tony Shalhoub, usually a scene-stealer, is sadly wasted as Lozini, the rival kingpin leading The Outfit. His history with Parker is left vague, and instead of unleashing menace, he ends up delivering clunky exposition dumps in the finale - instead of delivering bullets into his enemy's head when he had ample amount of opportunities.

Some supporting players do shine. Chukwudi Iwuji makes a strong impression as a billionaire (introduced far too late), while Keegan-Michael Key and Claire Lovering add flavour to otherwise thinly drawn roles. Nat Wolff, as the sycophantic henchman Kincaid, is another standout who the film fails to fully utilise with the material given to him.

'Play Dirty' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Play Dirty had the pieces to be a sharp, morally twisted Shane Black caper, but instead it feels like someone else imitating him with half the wit and none of the bite. Despite a promising premise and strong ensemble, the film squanders its potential on formulaic plotting, flat characters, and lacklustre spectacle. For a filmmaker known for redefining genres, Black seems content here to just play along - and the result is a heist you’ll forget the moment the credits roll. Play Dirty is streaming on Prime Video from October 1.

Rating: 2.0

