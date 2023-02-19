Millie Bobby Brown over the years has become one of the biggest child actors to grace the big and the small screen. Acting in some really huge roles at a really young age, Brown has amassed a filmography that is quite short, but every role in some way has stood out over the years. Mixing in emotion with drama, Brown has showcased that she has some great range. Stranger Things 4 Vol 1&2: Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Quinn’s Netflix Series Crosses One Billion Viewing Hours.

With roles like Eleven in Stranger Things and playing Enola Holmes in her own detective films, Brown has been doing great so far. She has showcased that she has the ability to channel some great range. So, to celebrate her turning 19, let’s take a look back at her career and see five of her most memorable roles.

Madison Russell (Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong)

After portraying Eleven, this was Millie’s next major role. First debuting in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Madison was a girl caught between her parents’ split, and has quite the few memorable scenes in the franchise. From King Ghidorah fighting Godzilla to seeing the Kaiju fight off against Kong, she has been there for most of the big events.

Young Alice (Once Upon a Time in Wonderland)

Being her acting debut, Brown played the role of Young Alice in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. A darker take on the classic novels and story, Millie’s role was quite short here, however, here appearance still remains iconic considering this is where it all began.

Madison O’Donnell (Intruders)

Being her second role, and the first major one, Brown starred in Intruders, a drama series that saw her play the role of Madison O’Donnell. The series’ premise was basically that a secret group of people tried to seek immortality by intruding the bodies of those who had died. Brown’s performance was quite intriguing given the concept of her body being intruded while constantly trying to fight and regain controller of herself.

Enola Holmes (Enola Holmes Movies)

Playing the sister of Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes proved to be a capable detective of herself when she starred as the character in the Enola Holmes films. With a great coming-of-age angle to her, while launching an enjoyable series of films, Brown has done well here. Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Part Two: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Team Up for Their Connected Cases in Netflix’s Classic Mystery Film – Watch.

Eleven (Stranger Things)

This is by far Brown’s most iconic work. Starring in the sci-fi horror series Stranger Things, Brown plays the super-powered Eleven who has become one of the most popular pop culture icons of the 2010s. A great character arc, and some fantastic acting by Millie, she remains a highlight of the show.

We can’t wait to see what Millie Bobby Brown does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2023 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).