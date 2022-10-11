The second trailer for Enola Holmes 2 has dropped and Enola is ready to prove herself as she takes on her first case as a detective. But to uncover this mystery she's going to need some help from her friends. And it seems Sherlock and Enola's cases are connected which requires them to team up. The film will release on Netflix on November 4. Millie Bobby Brown Birthday: 5 Stylish Pictures of The Stranger Things' Actress That Prove She Loves to Style Coats Into Her Looks.

Watch Video Here:

