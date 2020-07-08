Right from the time we saw him on Gilmore Girls as Jess Mariano, Milo Ventimiglia has been a favourite. He was the bad boy we all wanted in our lives and definitely thought would have been a great choice for Rory Gilmore. We bet your crush on Milo just doubled after he starred in This Is Us as the adorable Jack Pearson. Ventimiglia's been the internet's boyfriend since the time the term 'internet's boyfriend' hadn't even caught on. Not many may recall this but our very own 'Desi Girl', Priyanka Chopra had also romanced Milo in her music video "I Can't Make You Love Me". Mandy Moore-Milo Ventimiglia’s ‘This Is Us’ to Get Three More Seasons.

As Milo celebrates his birthday on July 8 and turns 43, we look at some of his hottest snaps that prove how the actor is certainly getting hotter by the day. Age seems to go well with Ventimiglia who has been making women go weak in their news with each passing year. His signature smile has melted a million hearts and continues to do so every time he comes on-screen. We bet Milo is among the key reasons that many of you have watched and re-watched Gilmore Girls. Here's looking at some of Milo Ventimiglia's hottest pics!

This Gorgeous Face Is Bet to Make You Blush!

For All the Jess Mariano Fans!

View this post on Instagram Dreamy boy ✌🏼❤️ #miloventimiglia A post shared by Milo Ventimiglia Fanbase💕🤨 (@miloventilover) on Jul 4, 2020 at 2:08am PDT

Milo In a Bearded Look? Hell Yeah!

View this post on Instagram Sexy 🖤 #miloventimiglia #sexyashell A post shared by Milo fan forever baby! (@milo_baby_13) on Jul 2, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

That Smile Should Come With a Warning!

What Perfection Looks Like!

Need a New Milo Ventimiglia Wallpaper Anyone?

We hope you enjoyed these amazing pictures of Milo. The American actor has been a heartthrob for many. Milo has fans thirsting over his gorgeous pictures every now and then. We certainly hope to the see the actor more on-screen and until then we're happy rewatching This Is Us and Gilmore Girls.

