The new year brings some exciting OTT releases lined up for release including This Is Us Season 6 that premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on January 5 in India. The show fans can't wait for the season finale of the NBC hit show and they can witness it exclusively right when the episode premiere in the USA on January 4. The next big release coming up this week is George Clooney's The Tender Bar starring Ben Affleck in the lead arrives on Amazon Prime Video on January 7. Interestingly, Ben Affleck was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in Motion Picture category for the movie. Human Trailer: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari’s Gripping Medical Thriller to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14 (Watch Video).

The next fun release of the week is Campus Diaries which is all set to premiere on MX Player on Jan 7. It is a coming-of-age college drama and stars YouTuber Harsh Beniwal, comedian Saloni Gaur, Ritvik Sahore, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma, and Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Saloni Khanna, Srishti Rindani, Gulshan Nain, Manoj Joshi, Kushagre Dua, Anna Ador, Ranjan Raj, & Rajesh Yadav. Other releases include Nidhi Bisht's TVF show Cubicles Season 2 premieres on the Sony LIV OTT platform on January 7, Kashmira Pardesi's Tamil movie Anbarivu on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 7 and more. Below is the complete list of every OTT release of the week. Atlanta Season 3: Donald Glover’s FX Show Set to Premiere in March 2022.

OTT Releases Of the Week (Jan 2 - Jan 7)

Web-Series Releasing This Week

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Abbott Elementary: January 5, 2022

2. This is Us S6: January 5, 2022

VOOT

1. Humble Politician Nograj: January 6, 2022 | Kannada

MX Player

1. Campus Diaries: January 7, 2022

SonyLIV

1. Cubicles S2: January 7, 2022

Hoichoi

1. Gora: January 7, 2022 | Bengali & English

ZEE5

1. Kaun Banegi Shikharwati: January 7, 2022

Movies Releasing This Week

Amazon Prime Video

1. The Tender Bar: January 7, 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Anbarivu: January 7, 2022 | Tamil

