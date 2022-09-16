Gilmore Girls actress Alexis Bledel celebrates her birthday on September 16. Yes, she shares it with Nick Jonas and that also makes her one of the stylish Virgos! Bledel fans recently experienced disappointment when her character was written off from The Handmaid's Tale. And while that chapter may have ended, there's another one that will go on for years to come. Yes, we are talking about her sartorial appearances that deserve a special round of applause.

Alexis Bledel has a fine dressing sense and she's a red carpet darling who never disappoints. Right from her initial days in Hollywood to recent times, Bledel has always been a show stealer, confidently strutting in style, all while dropping some major style bombs on us. From midis to evening gowns, Alexis experiments with different styles and gets them right almost every time. If you love prints, there's so much to see in her wardrobe and you can easily feast your eyes on it. To have an in-depth look into what her style file looks like, let's quickly glance through some of her red carpet pictures below.

When In Doubt, Wear Black

Alexis Bledel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving This Aquamarine Hue

Alexis Bledel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beautiful in Black

Alexis Bledel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Simple, Fuss-Free

Alexis Bledel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Red Carpet Favourite!

Alexis Bledel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This Looks Fun

Alexis Bledel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Grabbing All the Eyeballs

Alexis Bledel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Alexis Bledel!

