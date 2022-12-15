When it comes to the world of cinema, there's no denying that big stars often tend to steal the lime light. But supporting actors are just as important and help to close that gap between too much and too little, while still bringing in their own importance in a way that sticks with the audience. One such actor is Adam Brody, who plays his roles with effervescence, be it the supporting role or main. Fleishman Is in Trouble: Adam Brody Roped In to Play a Pivotal Role in FX’s Limited Series.

He is no doubt talented in bringing to life the main characters, but where many could easily lack in supporting ones, Adam has an aptitude for playing his with an equal amount of influence. For his 43rd birthday, let's appreciate some of his best supporting roles. Happy Birthday to Adam Brody!

Mr. & Mrs. Smith- Benjamin Danz

Having Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the same frame as you can't be easy to compete with. But with what little time Adam had to make Benjamin a memorable persona, he did an admirable job. He is definitely engrossing as a boldly quick witted DIA prisoner, who's merely bait for two assassins.

Jennifer's Body- Nikolai Wolf

Playing a Satan worshipper is certainly never an easy task, but Adam puts on a passionate performance. Adding even more frisson to an already compelling film, Adam as Nikolai Wolf is a thrilling character one shouldn't miss to witness. Alexis Bledel Birthday: 7 Times Her Red Carpet Choices Made Us Say 'Wow'!

Gilmore Girls- Dave Rygalski

Adam's Dave Rygalski was a recurring character in season 3 of Gilmore Girls. He played Dave with the ideal boy next door, sweet and smart, plays in a band appeal which made him the best boyfriend for Lane Kim. Though he left the show too soon, his presence was sorely missed.

Thank You for Smoking- Jack

Though his character rarely took the screen in this 2005 dramedy, Adam Brody as Jack was a delight to watch as a sassy corporate man, with that classic charmed smirk. He managed to bring the right kind of pizazz that was needed.

