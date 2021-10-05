Hollywood star Daniel Craig, who has played the suave spy for the final time in No Time To Die, feels lucky to have been getting the opportunity to essay the role and also admitted that it's been a challenge. Craig, who first starred as James Bond in 'Casino Royale' in 2006, said: "I am very proud of what we have done. I am so lucky to have had this opportunity the last 16 years. Rami Malek Talks About His Interaction With Prince William and Kate Middleton at No Time To Die World Premiere.

"What happens in the future, it just feels like it is going to take 15 years to unpack all of this, to figure out what just happened. Sometimes it was a slog, it has gone like that (snaps his fingers)." Craig also shared that it's impossible to explain his Bond experience, reports femalefirst.co.uk. He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I have changed immeasurably since I began this in my professional life, and in my personal life. No Time To Die and Venom Let There Be Carnage Set US Box-Office on Fire; Here’s How They Fared on the Opening Weekend.

"I try to self-examine a little bit. It's given me a confidence that I didn't have when I started off, this confidence to sort of try and make the best of what you have and make the best movies you can. That is all I have ever tried to do (with) these films." The actor stars in 'No Time To Die' alongside Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes and Lashana Lynch.

He feels fortunate to have worked with so many talented people on the franchise. Craig explained: "We have a beautiful, beautiful bunch of people, actors and some of the best crew in the world. That is all I ever, ever wanted out of this."

