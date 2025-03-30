Los Angeles, March 30: British veteran Helen Mirren has deep admiration for former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan but she says she was never a fan of the spy franchise due its portrayal of women, calling it “drenched” in sexism. The Oscar-winning actor stars alongside Brosnan in the upcoming series "MobLand". “I'm a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan... Obviously, he's gorgeous and everything, and I think he's fabulous in 'MobLand', but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you'll ever have the pleasure to work with. ‘MobLand’ Review: Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren Lend Gravitas to Guy Ritchie’s Gritty Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

At the same time, the 79-year-old actor said the James Bond franchise is not her thing. "I never liked 'James Bond'. I never liked the way women were in 'James Bond'. The whole concept of 'James Bond' is drenched and born out of profound sexism," she said. The 79-year-old actor, known for projects like "The Queen", "Prime Suspect" and "The Madness of King George", said she would rather tell the real stories of women who worked in the espionage field.

“Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they're amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who've worked in that world," Mirren added. "MobLand" is created by Ronan Bennett and also stars Tom Hardy. The crime drama series will premiere on March 30 on Paramount+. It will be available for streaming in India on JioHotstar.