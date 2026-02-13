London, February 13: IO Interactive has unveiled a comprehensive story trailer for its upcoming title, 007 First Light, during the latest State of Play event, providing a detailed look at the origins of James Bond. The game, which is launched with a focus on a younger, untested version of the iconic spy, explores the period before Bond earned his famous numerical designation. This original narrative follows the protagonist as he is recruited into MI6, featuring a design that blends classic espionage tension with modern gameplay mechanics.

The story trailer highlights pivotal upgrade features in Bond’s early career, including his initial exploits in Iceland that bring him to the attention of the British intelligence service. Players will navigate a world where the 00 programme is being revived, forcing the reckless recruit to adapt to strict authority and new rules of engagement. The narrative focuses on the character's development through high-stakes missions, showcasing the internal and external conflicts that eventually forge his reputation as a world-class operative. God of War Trilogy Remake Confirmed for PS5; Santa Monica Studio Announces New 2D Action Title ‘God of War Sons of Sparta’.

Watch 007 First Light Story Trailer

007 First Light Character Dynamics and Narrative Conflict

007 First Light takes a deep dive into the relationships that define the young agent. The plot introduces a professional divide between M, who sees Bond’s potential for improvisation, and John Greenway, a disciplined former 00 agent and instructor who prefers a by-the-book approach. This friction serves as a central theme as the characters are forced to collaborate to neutralise a rogue operative known as 009, marking the first major field test for the new programme.

The mission to track the defector takes players to diverse global locations, including the Carpathian Mountains and the black market of Aleph. The latter is ruled by a character named Bawma, portrayed by musician and actor Lenny Kravitz. IO Interactive has stated that the game will combine linear, narrative-driven segments with more open areas, allowing players to exercise agency and creativity in how they complete objectives, a hallmark of the studio's previous work. PS5 Games Update: Sony Unveils God of War Greek Trilogy Remake and John Wick Game in Major 2026 State of Play Showcase.

007 First Light Launch Details

007 First Light is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro on May 27, 2026. A special pre-order incentive has been announced, offering players a free upgrade to the Deluxe Edition at no additional cost if they purchase the game ahead of the May launch date.

