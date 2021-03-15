Due to COVID-19, this year the Oscars are happening a little bit late. And today (March 15) marked the day when Hollywood darlings Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the prestigious award across 23 different categories. The husband and wife revealed the names of all the nominees in a two-part live presentation via a global live stream. And well, the list is a blend of surprises as well as a few OMGs. Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Announces Best Adapted Screenplay Nomination for Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger!

Talking about the same, while Priyanka's The White Tiger has been able to get a nom in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, it is MANK that has snatched the maximum number of nods this year. Also, history has been created as for the first time Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell are nominated for best director. Wow. Oscars 2021: Academy Awards Unveils Shortlists in Nine Categories; Nominations for Each Category to Be Announced on March 15.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Best Picture

The Father Judas And The Black Messiah Mank Minari Nomadland Promising Young Woman Sound Of Metal The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Best Actor Anthony Hopkins (The Father) Gary Oldman (Mank) Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) Steven Yeun (Minari) Best Actress Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday) Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) Frances McDormand (Nomadland) Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) Best Director Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round) David Fincher (Mank) Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) Best Supporting Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7) Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami) Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah) Best Supporting Actress Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) Olivia Colman (The Father) Amanda Seyfried (Mank) Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) Best Film Editing The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos Nomadland, Chloé Zhao Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten Best Cinematography Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt Mank, Erik Messerschmidt News of the World, Dariusz Wolski Nomadland, Joshua James Richards The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael Best Adapted Screenplay Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller Nomadland, Chloé Zhao One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani Best Original Screenplay Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas Minari, Lee Isaac Chung Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin Best International Feature Film Another Round (Denmark) Better Days (Hong Kong) Collective (Romania) The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia) Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Best Animated Feature Film Onward (Pixar) Over the Moon (Netflix) Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix) Soul (Pixar) Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS) Best Costume Design Emma, Alexandra Byrne Mank, Trish Summerville Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth Mulan, Bina Daigeler Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini Best Makeup and Hairstyling Emma, Marese Langan Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy Best Original Score Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Minari, Emile Mosseri News of the World, James Newton Howard Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste Best Original Song Fight for You, (Judas and the Black Messiah) Hear My Voice, (The Trial of the Chicago 7) Húsavík, (Eurovision Song Contest) Io Si (Seen), (The Life Ahead) Speak Now, (One Night in Miami) Best Sound Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana Best Production Design The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas Best Visual Effects Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers Love and Monsters The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez Best Documentary Feature Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant) Crip Camp (Netflix) The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures) My Octopus Teacher(Netflix) Time (Amazon Studios) Best Documentary Short Film Colette (Time Travel Unlimited) A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios) Do Not Split (Field of Vision) Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films) A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix) Best Animated Short Film Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar) Genius Loci (Kazak Productions) If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix) Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike) Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói) Best Live Action Short Film Feeling Through The Letter Room The Present Two Distant Strangers White Eye For the one's who are excited to know when the Oscars are scheduled to take place in Hollywood this time. The answer is on April 25, 2021, at Los Angeles, California, two months later than originally planned. So, what's your take on the noms this year? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2021 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).