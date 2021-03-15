Due to COVID-19, this year the Oscars are happening a little bit late. And today (March 15) marked the day when Hollywood darlings Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the prestigious award across 23 different categories. The husband and wife revealed the names of all the nominees in a two-part live presentation via a global live stream. And well, the list is a blend of surprises as well as a few OMGs. Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Announces Best Adapted Screenplay Nomination for Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger!

Talking about the same, while Priyanka's The White Tiger has been able to get a nom in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, it is MANK that has snatched the maximum number of nods this year. Also, history has been created as for the first time Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell are nominated for best director. Wow. Oscars 2021: Academy Awards Unveils Shortlists in Nine Categories; Nominations for Each Category to Be Announced on March 15

Here is the full list of nominees.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Best Actress

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Best Film Editing

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward (Pixar)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Soul (Pixar)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Best Costume Design

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mulan, Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma, Marese Langan

Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Original Song

Fight for You, (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Hear My Voice, (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Húsavík, (Eurovision Song Contest)

Io Si (Seen), (The Life Ahead)

Speak Now, (One Night in Miami)

Best Sound

Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Best Production Design

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Visual Effects

Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

Best Documentary Feature

Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

Crip Camp (Netflix)

The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)

My Octopus Teacher(Netflix)

Time (Amazon Studios)

Best Documentary Short Film

Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)

A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)

Do Not Split (Field of Vision)

Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)

Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)

Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

For the one's who are excited to know when the Oscars are scheduled to take place in Hollywood this time. The answer is on April 25, 2021, at Los Angeles, California, two months later than originally planned. So, what's your take on the noms this year? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

