Due to COVID-19, this year the Oscars are happening a little bit late. And today (March 15) marked the day when Hollywood darlings Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the prestigious award across 23 different categories. The husband and wife revealed the names of all the nominees in a two-part live presentation via a global live stream. And well, the list is a blend of surprises as well as a few OMGs. Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Announces Best Adapted Screenplay Nomination for Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger!
Talking about the same, while Priyanka's The White Tiger has been able to get a nom in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, it is MANK that has snatched the maximum number of nods this year. Also, history has been created as for the first time Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell are nominated for best director. Wow. Oscars 2021: Academy Awards Unveils Shortlists in Nine Categories; Nominations for Each Category to Be Announced on March 15.
Here is the full list of nominees.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Actor
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Best Actress
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
David Fincher (Mank)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
Best Film Editing
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Best International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward (Pixar)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
Soul (Pixar)
Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
Best Costume Design
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma, Marese Langan
Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Original Song
Fight for You, (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Hear My Voice, (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Húsavík, (Eurovision Song Contest)
Io Si (Seen), (The Life Ahead)
Speak Now, (One Night in Miami)
Best Sound
Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer
Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin
News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro
Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana
Best Production Design
The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Best Visual Effects
Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon
Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
Best Documentary Feature
Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)
Crip Camp (Netflix)
The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)
My Octopus Teacher(Netflix)
Time (Amazon Studios)
Best Documentary Short Film
Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)
A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)
Do Not Split (Field of Vision)
Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)
A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)
Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)
Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)
Best Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
For the one's who are excited to know when the Oscars are scheduled to take place in Hollywood this time. The answer is on April 25, 2021, at Los Angeles, California, two months later than originally planned. So, what's your take on the noms this year? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!
