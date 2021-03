The Oscars 2021 nominations are here! Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas announced the noms in 23 different categories. And among them, PC's film The White Tiger has also got a nod in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Have a look.

Watch:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)