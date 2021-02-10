As the Oscars 2021 ceremony is scheduled for April 25, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday (local time) revealed its shortlists in nine categories. These categories include 15 documentary feature entries, 10 documentaries short subject, 15 international feature, 10 makeup and hairstyling, 15 for original score, 15 original songs, and 10 for the animated short film, live-action short film, and visual effects each. 2021 Oscars Shortlists: Jallikattu Fails To Advance In Best International Feature Film Category; A Look At Shortlists In 9 Categories For The 93rd Academy Awards

According to Variety, the shortlist voting for the esteemed award closed on February 5, and the remaining will proceed onward to the official phase one voting, which will take place on March 5 to 9. The Oscar nominations will be declared on March 15, with the show to take place on April 25. Total 238 documentary features and 93 international features were contending for just 15 shortlisted names in each of these categories. Oscars 2021: Academy Awards to Take Place on April 25, 2021 and the Ceremony Won’t Be Virtual

Here is the full list for the nine categories:

a) The Documentary Feature:- For the first category, 15 eligible films are been selected out of 238 eligible films. Eight of the 15 documentaries are being helmed by female filmmakers.

1. '76 Days' (MTV Documentary Films) - directed by Weixi Chen, Hao Wu

2. 'All In: The Fight for Democracy' (Amazon Studios) - directed by Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus

3. 'Boys State' (Apple TV Plus) - directed by Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

4. 'Collective' (Magnolia Pictures and Participant) - directed by Alexander Nanau

5. 'Crip Camp' (Netflix) - directed by James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham

6. 'Dick Johnson Is Dead' (Netflix) - directed by Kirsten Johnson

7. 'Gunda' (Neon) - directed by Viktor Kosakovskiy

8. 'MLK/FBI' (IFC Films) - directed by Sam Pollard

9. 'The Mole Agent' (Gravitas Ventures) - directed by Maite Alberdi

10. 'My Octopus Teacher' (Netflix) - directed by Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

11. 'Notturno' (Neon) - directed by Gianfranco Rosi

12. 'The Painter and the Thief' (Neon) - directed by Benjamin Ree

13. 'Time' (Amazon Studios) - directed by Garrett Bradley

14. 'The Truffle Hunters' (Sony Pictures Classics) - directed by Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

15. 'Welcome to Chechnya' (HBO) - directed by David France

b) International Feature Film:- In the history of Oscars, first time 93 countries were selected for the category. Out of which, 15 entries got shortlisted.

1. 'Another Round' (Denmark) - directed Thomas Vinterberg

2. 'Better Day' (Hong Kong) - directed by Derek Tsang

3. 'Charlatan' (Czech Republic) - directed by Agnieszka Holland

4. 'Collective' (Romania) - directed by Alexander Nanau

5. 'Dear Comrades!' (Russia) - directed by

6. 'I'm No Longer Here' (Mexico) - directed by Fernando Frias

7. 'Hope' (Norway) - directed by Maria Sodahl

8. 'La Llorona' (Guatemala) - directed by Jayro Bustamante

9. 'The Mole Agent' (Chile) - directed by Maite Alberdi

10. 'Night of the Kings' (Ivory Coast) - Philippe Lacote

11. 'Quo Vadis, Aida?' (Bosnia and Herzegovina) - directed by Jasmila Zbanic

12. 'Sun Children' (Iran) - directed by Majid Majidi

13. 'Two of Us' (France) - directed by Filippo Meneghetti

14. 'A Sun' (Taiwan) - directed by Chung Mong-hong

15. 'The Man Who Sold His Skin' (Tunisia) - directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

c) Makeup and Hairstyling

1. 'Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn' (Warner Bros)

2. 'Emma' (Focus Features)

3. 'The Glorias' (Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment)

4. 'Hillbilly Elegy' (Netflix)

5. 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' (Netflix)

6. 'The Little Things' (Warner Bros)

7. 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (Netflix)

8. 'Mank'(Netflix)

9. 'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios)

d) Music (original Score)- Out of 136 entries, 15 scores were shortlisted.

1. 'Ammonite' (Neon) - Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann

2. 'Blizzard of Souls' (Film Movement) - Lolita Ritmanis

3. 'Da 5 Bloods' (Netflix) - Terence Blanchard

4. 'The Invisible Man' (Universal Pictures) - Benjamin Wallfisch

5. 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' (Netflix) - John Debney

6. 'The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)' (Netflix) - Gabriel Yared

7. 'The Little Things' (Warner Bros) - Thomas Newman

8. 'Mank' (Netflix) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

9. 'The Midnight Sky' (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat

10. 'Minari' (A24) - Emile Mosseri

11. 'Mulan' (Walt Disney Pictures) - Henry Gregson-Williams

12. 'News of the World' (Universal Pictures) - James Newton Howard

13. 'Soul' (Pixar) - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

14. 'Tenet' (Warner Bros) - Ludwig Goransson

15. 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix) - Daniel Pemberton

e) Music (Original Score)- Out of 105 eligible songs, 15 were shortlisted by members of the music branch.

1. 'Turntables' from "All In: The Fight for Democracy" (Amazon Studios)

2. 'See What You've Done' from "Belly of the Beast" (Independent Lens)

3. 'Wuhan Flu' from "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" (Amazon Studios)

4. 'Husavik' from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" (Netflix)

5. 'Never Break' from "Giving Voice" (Netflix)

6. 'Make It Work' from "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" (Netflix)

7. 'Fight For You' from "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros)

8. 'lo Si (Seen)' from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)" (Netflix)

9. 'Rain Song' from "Minari" (A24)

10. 'Show Me Your Soul' from "Mr. Soul!" (Shoes in the Bed Productions)

11. 'Loyal Brave True' from "Mulan" (Walt Disney Pictures)

12. 'Free' from "The One and Only Ivan" (Disney Plus)

13. 'Speak Now' from "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

14. 'Green' from "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

15. 'Hear My Voice' from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

f) Visual Effects- 10 films were nominated for this category

1. 'Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn' (Warner Bros)

2. 'Bloodshot' (Sony Pictures)

3. 'Love and Monsters' (Paramount Pictures)

4. 'Mank' (Netflix)

5. 'The Midnight Sky' (Netflix)

6. 'Mulan' (Walt Disney Pictures)

7. 'The One and Only Ivan' (Disney Plus)

8. 'Soul' (Pixar)

9. 'Tenet' (Warner Bros)

10. 'Welcome to Chechnya' (HBO)

g) Animated Short Film- 10 films were shortlisted for this category.

1. 'Burrow'

2. 'Genius Loci'

3. 'If Anything Happens I Love You'

4. 'Kapaemahu'

5. 'Opera'

6. 'Out'

7. 'The Snail and the Whale'

8. 'To Gerard'

9. 'Traces'

10. 'Yes-People'

h) Documentary Short Subject- Out of 114 films, 10 were qualified for this category.

1. 'Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa'

2. 'Call Center Blues'

3. 'Colette'

4. 'A Concerto Is a Conversation'

5. 'Do Not Split'

6. 'Hunger Ward'

7. 'Hysterical Girl'

8. 'A Love Song for Latasha'

9. 'The Speed Cubers'

10. 'What Would Sophia Loren Do?'

i) Live Action Short Film- 10 films out of 174 entries were shortlisted for this category while Bittu marking India's official entry to Oscars.

1. 'Bittu'

2. 'Da Yie'

3. 'Feeling Through'

4. 'The Human Voice'

5. 'The Kicksled Choir'

6. 'The Letter Room'

7. 'The Present'

8. 'Two Distant Strangers'

9. 'The Van'

10. 'White Eye' (ANI)

