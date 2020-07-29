Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently became proud parents to a baby girl. The couple has decided her name to be as 'Willa' and the fans are super excited about it. The Game Of Thrones actress has been flaunting her baby bump in style with Joe by her side. They kept the date of baby's arrival under the wraps. But now that the girl is here, they are totally dedicated to her. The latest reports say that the duo is busy with FaceTime and texting spree to show off their baby girl! Priyanka Chopra is Excited About Sophie Turner's Pregnancy, Has Been Constantly Checking on Her Through FaceTime.

As per the latest report by E!News, Joe is totally around the baby and taking care of Sophie too. A source close to the Jonas family told the portal, "They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie." It was also added that, "Joe and Sophie are both so excited to be parents to their newborn daughter that they've been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off."

Naturally, the fans are expecting to see the baby's picture now as the announcement has already been done. It will be indeed fun to see the family enjoying cutesy moments with the smallest Jonas member! Stay tuned with us for more updates on the same.

