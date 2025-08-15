Famous People Born on 15 August: August 15 is not just celebrated as a historic day in many countries; it is also the birthday of numerous celebrities and influential figures across the globe. From Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji to British royalty Princess Anne, Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence, and philanthropist Melinda Gates, this day has given the world personalities who have made their mark in entertainment, public service, and social impact. August 15 falls within Leo season, and many celebrities born today embody classic Leo traits: charisma, confidence, and stage presence. Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Affleck, Joe Jonas, and Debra Messing, all Leos, perfectly fit that bill! In this article, we take a closer look at the lives, achievements, and contributions of the notable individuals born on 15th August.

Celebrities Born on August 15

Jennifer Lawrence – Academy Award–winning actress known for The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook, born August 15, 1990. Ben Affleck – Oscar-winning actor, director, and producer born August 15, 1972. Joe Jonas – Singer from the Jonas Brothers, born August 15, 1989. Debra Messing – Actress known for Will & Grace, born August 15, 1968. Adnan Sami – Indian singer, musician, composer, and occasional actor, born August 15, 1971. Ayan Mukerji – Indian film director and screenwriter, born August 15, 1973. Suhasini Maniratnam – Indian actress and screenwriter, born August 15, 1956. Arjun Sarja – Indian actor, director, and producer, born August 15. Raghavendra Rajkumar – Indian actor, producer, and singer, born August 15. Avinash Tiwary – Indian actor, born August 15. Anthony Anderson – Actor and comedian, born August 15, 1970. Jim Dale – British actor (notably the narrator of the Harry Potter audiobooks), born August 15, 1935. Quinton Aaron – Actor known for playing Michael Oher in The Blind Side, born August 15, 1984. Alejandro González Iñárritu – Mexican film director (Birdman, The Revenant), born August 15, 1963.

Politicians, Royals, and Public Figures Born on 15 August

Princess Anne – Princess Royal of the United Kingdom, born August 15, 1950. Stephen Breyer – Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice, born August 15, 1938. Melinda Gates – Businesswoman and philanthropist, co-founder of the Gates Foundation, born August 15, 1964. Tom Colicchio – Renowned chef and Top Chef judge, born August 15, 1962.

Whether it is through creativity, leadership, or philanthropy, the personalities born on 15 August continue to inspire millions around the world. From the silver screen of Hollywood to the corridors of royalty and the realms of social change, their achievements remind us of the diverse talents that share this special date. Celebrating these birthdays offers not just a glimpse into their lives but also an opportunity to acknowledge the impact they have made on global culture and society.

