Peter Dinklage, what an actor. That’s all you need to say about his prowess. Being one of the finest and most talented stars out there, Dinklage has had quite the impressive career. He is charming, smart and serious when he needs to be, Dinklage has become one of the actors to always be on the lookout for. With his amazing range he has breathed life into may roles, but the most notable one to this day, is his turn as Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones. Game Of Thrones Star Peter Dinklage Gets Candid About the Attention He Receives Due to His Height.

Playing the role of Tyrion Lannister in TV adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, Dinklage won the heart of fans. Playing the black sheep of the Lannister family, he made the role into his own and his character growth throughout the entire show is what made fans fall in love with him. Smart, charming and funny at times, Dinklage owned this role. So, to celebrate Peter Dinklage’s 53rd birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best scenes as Tyrion Lannister.

Tyrion Slaps Joffrey

Joffrey Lannister has been one of the most annoying characters in television history. So, it was only satisfying to see Tyrion land his five fingers on Joffrey’s face. Talking back to his uncle, Tyrion was taking none of his nephew’s tantrums and what follows is a meme worthy scene of Joffrey just getting slapped.

Tyrion Kills Shae

One of the most heart-breaking scenes involving Tyrion. Just as he is about to escape Kings Landing, he makes a quick stop to check up on his father, only to learn that he has been sleeping with Shae. Heart-broken, Tyrion ends up killing her in a guilt-ridden scene. Tyrion genuinely loved her, and Shae’s betrayal was just too much for him.

Tyrion Kills Tywin

After killing Shae, Tyrion goes after Tywin who seems to be quite occupied on the bathroom. After quite the back and forth, Tyrion finally let’s go off the arrows on the crossbow and kills his father. Tyrion is finally free from his father’s grip now, and years-worth of disdain and unacceptance, finally comes to an end.

The Battle of Blackwater

Tyrion was seeing combat for the first time in his life and had devised a plan that could take out Stannis’ army in quite the way. Only thing being that he wouldn’t know if it would be successful or no. But the moment the fire arrow landed on the Wildfire it was one visual spectacle that showcased Tyrion’s intelligence perfectly.

Trial-by-Combat Speech

When being held for trial for committing Joffrey’s murder, Tyrion finally let go of himself after years of abuse. He would call everyone in Kings Landing ungrateful and give a monologue that would send chills down your spine. If there ever was an acting masterclass in Game of Thrones, then this scene would be it. House of the Dragon: Peter Dinklage Talks About Upcoming Game of Thrones Prequel Series.

Dinklage’s run as Tyrion in Game of Thrones truly was a great one. With this, we end off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

