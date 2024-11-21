Wicked Movie Review: We live in times where villains are being deified in real life, East or West. So, it makes sense that our cinema is obsessed with humanising villains, including characters we grew up hating. Sometimes, these films, or "prequels" as we call them, end up altering these characters so much that we find ourselves siding with them. Look at what Cruella did to the Dalmatian-skinning crone. Or how Transformers One reimagined Megatron as a wronged labourer rising up against his employer, only to be labelled a villain. Now, it’s time for the Wicked Witch of the West to prove she’s not so wicked in Wicked. Get ready for a nearly three-hour runtime exploring how she’s green but never mean, sings songs, and—what’s more—there’s a sequel coming next year. Google Adds Playful New Feature for ‘Wicked,’ Allows Users to Defy Gravity by Clicking on Green Hat That Appears on Searching ‘Wicked Movie’.

Wicked is based on the popular, long-running stage musical and serves as a prequel to the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz. If you remember Sam Raimi’s Oz: The Great and Powerful, which starred Mila Kunis and Rachel Weisz, just forget it ever existed. In Wicked, the Witch isn’t some scorned woman who turns green with jealousy. Instead, she’s Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), a girl born green due to her mother’s affair with a mysterious stranger. She’s hated by her father, discriminated against her whole life, and eventually becomes a powerful witch with noble intentions misunderstood as wickedness. Yes, guys, she was a crusader in Munchkindland.

A Still From Wicked

When she turns adult, Elphaba accompanies her younger sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode) to Shiz University, where the latter has enrolled as a student. There, her uncontrollable magic manifests, drawing the attention of the headmistress, Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh, fantastic as always with some sharp retorts) and Elphaba is admitted there as well. If the name 'Morrible ' rings alarm bells in your head, well, keep it ringing.

At Shiz, Elphaba faces constant prejudice. Some are so terrified of her green skin they run away; others sneer in disgust. This is a school where animals like Peter Dinklage’s Doctor Dillamond teach lessons, but even they draw the line at a green-skinned student. Such hypocrisy hints that maybe the world—not Elphaba—is wicked. Unless, of course, you’ve seen the original film.

A Still From Wicked

Madame Morrible pairs Elphaba with Glinda (Ariana Grande), who will later become Glinda the Good Witch. Here, she calls herself Galinda, a vain, insufferable, yet oddly charming figure with a posse to match. Grande seems to revel in the role, her comedic timing and hair twirls earning occasional laughs. However, her character arc—softening into a kind-hearted friend—feels formulaic.

Initially at odds, Glinda and Elphaba grow into friends, even BFFs. But circumstances soon challenge their bond, pushing Elphaba toward accepting her infamous title.

'Wicked' Movie Review - A Colourful But Patience-Testing Origin Story

At its heart, Wicked is an origin story retrofitted to make us sympathise with a villain while resenting the “good” girl. It’s also essentially a High School Musical set in Wonderland, so your enjoyment depends on how much you like that sort of vibe. There are a few entertaining musical numbers, such as a library-set song that makes clever use of its art design. Still, the songs, while serviceable, are mostly forgettable and contribute to the film’s patience-testing runtime.

The story also includes a gender-swapped Student of the Year-style love triangle involving Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero Tigelaar (Jonathan Bailey). Fiyero is a charismatic rebel who charms everyone regardless of gender. Bailey is excellent in the role, but apart from a standout library song, his subplot adds little to the main narrative, instead reinforcing the film’s high-school drama identity.

A Still From Wicked

Another subplot involves talking animals being captured for, well, talking. This gives Elphaba a noble cause and sets up a third-act conflict. While this subplot draws interesting parallels to real-world oppression, its impact is diluted by the film’s focus on romance and makeovers. Still, it contributes to the more engaging climax, where Elphaba and Glinda confront the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum, playing the role as only he can).

A Still From Wicked

If you’ve seen the original movie or Raimi’s prequel, you’ll already know the Wizard’s twist. This arc also explains the origins of those terrifying flying monkeys. While the confrontation has its tense moments, the characters still find time to burst into song mid-conflict. The film ends with Elphaba going full Elsa (Idina Menzel, who voiced the character in Frozen, also cameos in the film). That moment, easily the best in the movie, sadly comes too late. PDA Alert! Ariana Grande Poses With Beau Ethan Slater During 'Wicked' Promotion in Australia.

'Wicked' Movie Review - What Works, What Doesn't

Whether Wicked resonates with you depends on your tolerance for this trend of whitewashing villains, Harry Potter-esque school drama, and songs sprouting from casual conversations. The central plot feels thin. Yet, Jon M. Chu’s captivating direction elevates the material. One standout scene is the opening sequence that involves a single-tracking shot of flying monkeys travelling from Elphaba’s home to the Wizard’s castle (look out for a quartet of familiar cameos) —a visual stunner indeed. Other sequences also showcase some gorgeous, practical set designs, adding to the film’s allure.

A Still From Wicked

Cynthia Erivo anchors the film with a wonderful, empathetic performance, making you root for Elphaba through and through, and she powerfully stands out in that last sequence. Ariana Grande’s spirited turn as Glinda adds a touch of charm. These performances, combined with Chu’s direction, make Wicked a watchable, if not entirely overwhelming, experience.

'Wicked' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Wicked might not entirely cast its spell on you, but it has some magic to keep you engaged to some extent. Sure, its high-school drama tropes, bloated runtime, and 'villains are misunderstood' narrative feel overly familiar and tiresome soon enough. Yet, Jon M Chu’s eye for spectacle, Cynthia Erivo’s heartfelt performance, and Ariana Grande’s playful turn as Glinda lend the film a charm that’s hard to deny. Whether it leaves you enchanted or exhausted depends on your appetite for melodious backstories and glittery retcons.

Rating: 2.5

