Portrait of a Lady on Fire Movie Review: A Hauntingly Beautiful, Forbidden Love Story That Appeals to Your Eyes and Wounds Your Heart

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Movie Review: The 2019 French film Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, with English title Portrait of a Lady on Fire, has not released in theatres in India, but has made its way to the website, mubi.com. Directed by Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a period drama, focussing on a forbidden affair between a painter and a aristocratic lady set in the 18th century. Marion Cotillard Lauds Adele Haenel for Coming Forward with Her #MeToo Story.

Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is tasked to paint the portrait of Heloise (Adèle Haenel), by the latter's mother, The Countess (Valeria Golino) at their lonely mansion on a beautiful island. Heloise has been raised in a protected manner, especially after the suicide of her elder sister. She is betrothed to someone in Milan, a man she hasn't met yet, and the mother wants the portrait to be sent to her marital house.

The thing is, Heloise isn't ready to get her portrait painted. So Marianne has to pretend to be Heloise's caretaker and get closer to her to observe her surreptitiously and then paint her portrait. But both didn't imagine that this closeness could lead to something so beautiful, and yet something so sadly unfulfillable. In their little world, men are nearly absent, and yet the masculine force determines the course of where the movie is headed towards.

There is something absolutely gorgeous about this stunning French film. I can't just point it out. Is it the amazing picturesque locales where the film is shot (Saint-Pierre-Quiberon in Brittany)? Or is it the absolutely striking visuals by cinematographer Claire Mathon, where every frame feels like a beauty in art? What about the minimal usage of background score that allows the frames to create its own score?

Perhaps it's the haunting, and ultimately tragic, love story that seeks out your heart and leaves it in a wounded state. I have seen comparisons of Portrait of a Lady on Fire with that of Abdellatif Kechiche's Blue is the Warmest Colour, another acclaimed French film that deals with a lesbian love story. While both the movies play around with themes of sensuality, Céline Sciamma's film doesn't attempt to titillate the viewer, an accusation that (justifiably) sticks with Blue is the Warmest Colour. Which is what makes Portrait of a Lady on Fire a better and a more wonderful film on same-sex relationships.

The sexual tensions between the two leads, both miserly in letting out their emotions, are so delicately portrayed, from each lady's attempt to figure out the other person (the sequence where Heloise reveals to Marianne that she was observing her in the same manner as the latter won my heart) right to the moment they share their first kiss (that too in a cave, no less). Even their further moments of intimacy is depicted with a sensual caress that doesn't aim to be evocative but also reminding us of the short time they have in hand being with each other. It is just wondrous how the film manages to bring out so much emotions with such minimal characters and in minimal settings.

At the same time, Portrait of a Lady on Fire also breaks down social barriers without making much of a noise about it. Remember this film is set in the hard-nosed 18th century and yet, we have the two female leads help their maid (Luàna Bajrami, cutesy) get an abortion, while helping her in making dinner and then having it with her.

Perhaps, it is Céline Sciamma's stunning direction and her ability to create some fantastical sequences out of minimal interactions, that leaves the film impressive. The sequence during the bonfire night, where the women of the village group together to get into a slow chant that builds into something enigmatic, is the most spellbinding musical moment I have seen in recent years.

Watch the Trailer of Portrait of a Lady on Fire:

Or finally, it could be magnifique (Pardon my French!) performances of the two female leads that makes the film so touching. Noémie Merlant (does anyone non-French think they got reminded of Emma Watson seeing her?) is fantastic as the artist, brilliantly portraying the inner conflict as she struggles to protect herself from falling for her new muse.

Adèle Haenel is simply stupendous as the woman who is an enigma not just to Marianne but also to the viewer. Watch her in the heartbreaking finale, where after scenes of seeing Heloise hide her feelings convincingly, the film allows them to explode on her face in a mixture of happiness, sorrow, excitement and bereavement as she listens to a piece from Vivaldi's Four Seasons. It is a magnificent sequence that lingers with you long gone after the movie is over! Actresses Walk Out at 'French Oscars' as Rape Convict Roman Polanski Wins Best Director Award (Watch Video).

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is the kind of film where every aspect involved come together to paint lovely strokes on a beautiful canvas, and create an astounding imagery in the process. Do not miss this one!