It's raining birthdays in Jonas family or so it seems. Days after Nick Jonas celebrated his 28th birthday, sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas too rung in the occasion with her near and dear ones. Danielle is Kevin Jonas' wife and they got married in 2009. While the family is not expected to have a reunion of some sorts, we bet they would come together virtually to celebrate Danielle's big day. This year, in particular, has been extra special for the Jonas family as Sophie and Joe Jonas welcomed their first daughter together. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all Smiles as they Celebrate Kevin and Danielle Jonas' 10th Wedding Anniversary - View Pic.

Kevin earlier took to his Twitter account to pen a very adorable birthday post for his wifey dearest and Priyanka was next in line. The Quantico star took to her Instagram story to share a pick with the birthday girl and wish her all the love and happiness on her special day. J Sisters are famous in Hollywood for their amazing bond and their pictures together definitely set some amazing family goals. Nick Jonas Comments on Priyanka Chopra’s 'Dostana' With Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, Says ‘It Is Kind of a Dream’.

Check Out Priyanka's Birthday Wish for Danielle

Priyanka Chopra's wish for Danielle Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

During one of Priyanka's earlier media interactions, when the actress was asked what is that one beauty feature that she loves in her J Sisters, she said that she loves fresh face from Sophie and beautifully tanned skin from Danielle. The actress also added that both of them are beautiful girls and that she feels like she shines more in their company. Now if such comments don't warm your hearts, then we don't know what will.

