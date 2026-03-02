Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a warm response to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu after he praised her latest action thriller, The Bluff. The social media exchange has intensified the buzz surrounding their upcoming collaboration in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated epic, Varanasi. SS Rajamouli Praises Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Ferocious’ Range; New Updates on INR 1,300 Crore Epic ‘Varanasi’ (View Post).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (March 1), Mahesh Babu shared his review of the film, which recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The actor, known for his selective praise, described the movie as a "well-mounted film" and lauded Chopra’s performance.

“#TheBluff is a well mounted film with engaging action n emotions !!!” Mahesh Babu wrote. He further added that Chopra is in “top form,” describing her performance as “swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes.”

A Playful Hint at ‘Varanasi’

Priyanka Chopra quickly acknowledged the tribute, replying to the post with a message that seemingly dropped a major update about their joint project.

"Thank you my friend. See you soon in Antarctica," Chopra posted, accompanied by a pirate flag and star emojis.

Thank you my friend 🙏🏽 🏴‍☠️ See you soon in Antarctica. ⭐️ @urstrulyMahesh https://t.co/HpBfRPbMEg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 1, 2026

The mention of Antarctica has sparked significant speculation among fans. Industry insiders suggest that the next major filming schedule for Varanasi is set to take place on the icy continent, potentially making it one of the first Indian productions to shoot at the South Pole.

Support from Rajamouli

Mahesh Babu is not the only member of the Varanasi team to voice support for the film. Director SS Rajamouli also took to social media to commend Chopra’s "commanding presence" and "fiery performance," noting her ability to balance vulnerability with physical intensity.

The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers and produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, stars Chopra as Ercell, a former pirate forced to protect her family when her past catches up with her. The film has been noted for its gritty, 19th-century Caribbean setting and high-octane stunts.

More About ‘Varanasi’

The public camaraderie between the leads comes as production for Varanasi enters a critical phase. The film marks Chopra’s return to Indian cinema after a seven-year hiatus and features Mahesh Babu in the lead role of Rudhra. ‘The Tonight Show’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Confirms SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ on Jimmy Fallon; Reveals 20-Month IMAX Shoot (Watch Video).

Scheduled for a global IMAX release on April 7, 2027, the project is being produced on a massive scale with a reported budget of INR 1,300 crore. The story, penned by V Vijayendra Prasad, is expected to blend historical adventure with science fiction elements.

