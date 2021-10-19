Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson celebrates her birthday on October 19. She's a brilliant actress and there are no two ways about it. While we loved her in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, we cheered for her in Doctor Sleep and realised what a potential she carries. A performer par excellence, she lives all her characters earnestly. There's a certain sincerity in her acting and the genuineness with which she puts across her talent is commendable. Today on Ferguson's birthday, we take a look at five of her best performances according to us and how she thoroughly impressed us in them. Doctor Sleep Movie Review: Ewan McGregor And Rebecca Ferguson 'Shine' In The Shining Sequel While Mike Flanagan Tries To Ape Stanley Kubrick!

Doctor Sleep

The sequel to the 1980 classic, The Shining, Doctor Sleep had all the hype around it. While Evan McGregor was charming and earnest, Rebecca as the leader of a cult who feed on children with special powers to stay immortal was out of this world. She stood out from the rest of the cast and delivered a fine performance.

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation

Now, Mission Impossible is Tom Cruise's turf and there's no one who's allowed to outshine him. And yet, we had Rebecca Ferguson who managed to match his shoulders and how! She played a Syndicate operative initially but later joins Ethan Hunt's team to take down the criminal organisation. Reminiscence: Rebecca Ferguson Talks About Working With Hugh Jackman, Says ‘I Can Be Myself Around Him’.

The Snowman

Rebecca plays Katrine Bratt in this murder mystery who is investigating the disappearance of a woman. Michael Fassbender's Harry Hole joins her in the same and together, they set out to uncover the truth behind her disappearance. Again, Fassbender was terrific as the alcoholic police officer but she was just as brilliant.

Hercules

Dwayne Johnson was probably the apt casting for Hercules. One look at him and you are convinced that he can play someone possessing unusual inhuman strength. Ferguson in her played the role of Ergenia, the princess of Thrace, who seeks Hercules' help to save her kingdom from Rhesus. Johnson definitely had our attention but Rebecca wasn't far behind.

The Greatest Showman

Rebecca played a famous Swedish singer in this beautiful movie starring Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron. The movie was visually brilliant and loaded with some fine performances. Of course, Jackman shines brighter than the rest by Rebecca manages to come next. She was brilliant as the singer who falls for her "manager" only to get rejected by him and then compelling him to pay a heavy price for it.

Happy Birthday, Rebecca Ferguson!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).