Okay, this might sound like a cliché - but now that Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is out, we can’t resist ranking the entire series. It’s been a thrilling legacy for a franchise that began in 1996 (though its roots stretch back even further to the 1966 TV series) and has spanned three decades over eight films. The first Mission: Impossible turned Tom Cruise into a global superstar, and by the time The Final Reckoning hits theatres, he’s cemented himself as the world’s biggest action star - one who risks life and limb to pull off jaw-dropping stunts, all for our entertainment. Tom Cruise’s Best ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunts: From Rock Climbing in ‘Mi 2’ to Halo Jump in ‘Fallout’, 7 Times When Hollywood Star Impressed Us With His Daredevilry! (Watch Videos).

But do the films always live up to the spectacle? Has the series wavered in quality over the years? Which Ethan Hunt mission soars, and which falls flat? Now that The Final Reckoning is in cinemas (releasing in India on May 17), let’s settle the debate, ranking all MI movies from Worst to Best.

8. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025)

Directed By: Christopher McQuarrie

Look, I’m not saying this was the worst way for Tom Cruise to potentially bow out as Ethan Hunt (at least until box-office success lures him back). The Final Reckoning is fun, but boy, is it overstuffed and even boring. It delivers the high-octane thrills and death-defying stunts we expect, yet drowns under a bloated runtime, clunky nostalgia, and an AI-driven plot that’s more exhausting than exhilarating. There are electrifying set pieces - like a nerve-shredding underwater sequence and a breathtaking biplane stunt - but the film gets bogged down in over-explaining itself, retconning past events, and cramming in underdeveloped characters. It aims for an emotional swansong but forgets to make us feel the farewell. Still, when Cruise dangles from aircraft and cheats death, it’s hard not to buckle up - even if we’re not convinced this is truly his last mission.

7. Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Directed By: John Woo

MI:2 was the first film in the franchise I saw in theatres - and what a rocky introduction it was. Directed by John Woo, it’s stylishly shot, packed with his signature slow-motion flourishes (and yes, doves). It’s also the film where Ethan Hunt’s love story takes centre stage, not to mention Cruise looks undeniably dashing with that flowing hair. Though Bollywood famously lifted scenes from it, MI:2 rarely tops fans’ lists. The plot grows convoluted, and even at two hours, it feels bloated. That iconic mountain-climbing scene remains unforgettable, though, and the action scenes are quite stylised. Also, a reminder that the great Sir Antony Hopkins used to be part of an MI movie. ‘Mission: Impossible’: From Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Returns’ to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale, 5 Times Bollywood Copied Iconic Scenes From Tom Cruise’s Franchise (Watch Videos).

6. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Directed By: Christopher McQuarrie

The final act of Dead Reckoning is a blast - from Cruise’s cliff-defying bike stunt to the train-top brawl. But before that, the film is a mixed bag. It’s slick and entertaining (the Rome chase is a standout), yet it stumbles with its rogue AI plotline, which, while timely, lacks tangible stakes. Esai Morales’s Gabriel feels like a weak antagonist, despite his ties to Hunt’s past. Worse, the treatment of Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust - arguably the franchise’s best female character - is frustrating, especially when Hayley Atwell’s thief Grace is thrust into the spotlight. At times, Dead Reckoning veers closer to Fast & Furious absurdity than Mission: Impossible finesse - and that’s… a choice.

5. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Directed By: Brad Bird

AKA the film where Tom Cruise scales the Burj Khalifa just to prove he’ll do anything for our entertainment. Ghost Protocol is cheesy, spectacular fun, packed with dazzling set pieces (that sandstorm scene!) and slick heists. The team dynamics shine (remember Jeremy Renner used to act in these movies?), though the third act fizzles, and the villain is forgettable. Indian fans might recall Anil Kapoor’s cringeworthy turn as a sleazy minor antagonist. Let’s leave it at that. ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’: Did a 1973 Dharmendra Film Use ‘Mission: Impossible’ Theme Before Tom Cruise? Here’s What Happened (Watch Video).

4. Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Directed By: JJ Abrams

The franchise has had its share of villains, but only MI:3 delivers a truly great one: the late Philip Seymour Hoffman as Owen Davian, a chilling arms dealer who outmatches Hunt at every turn. The film balances ludicrously fun action with emotional weight, thanks to Hunt’s relationship with fiancée Julia (Michelle Monaghan) - a dynamic sadly sidelined later. Underrated and overlooked, MI:3 deserves more love.

3. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Directed By: Christopher McQuarrie

What’s not to love? Christopher McQuarrie’s debut as an MI director pushes Cruise to insane limits - hanging off a plane, holding his breath underwater—while introducing Rebecca Ferguson’s scene-stealing Ilsa Faust. If Dead Reckoning leans into Fast & Furious excess, Rogue Nation channels Bond-esque class: sleek, stylish, and impeccably paced. Sean Harris makes for a compelling villain, and the chemistry between Cruise, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg is flawless.

2. Mission: Impossible (1996)

Directed By: Brian De Palma

The one that started it all. Brian De Palma’s take shakes up the TV roots while keeping that iconic theme. Cruise’s suaveness goes global, and De Palma crafts a film that’s dark, brooding, and polished. Sure, the effects haven’t aged well, but that’s part of its charm. And that wire-heist sequence? A masterclass in tension - one that The Final Reckoning pays homage to. The plot’s gleeful absurdity may not work for everyone, but it’s pure ’90s nostalgia.

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Directed By: Christopher McQuarrie

Funny how Christopher McQuarrie helmed both the best and the most divisive entries. Fallout is peak Mission: Impossible - heart-stopping action, Cruise’s insane stunts, razor-sharp cinematography, and a stellar supporting cast (Henry Cavill’s reloading biceps alone deserve applause). McQuarrie understands Cruise’s action-star potential like no other, setting a bar so high that even his own sequels after that haven’t cleared it.

