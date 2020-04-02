Robbie Williams Opens Up About Ghosts, Spirits and Aliens, Says ‘Since I’ve Had Kids I Don’t See Them’

Robbie Williams (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Singer Robbie Williams says he hasn't seen ghosts ever since he became a father. The "Angels" hitmakers previously claimed to have spoken with spirits and been visited by aliens. Now in an interview to a US radio station, the singer says he hasn't spoken to ghosts since he became a father six years ago, reports thesun.co.uk. He has four children -- Charlie, Teddy, Coco, Beau. "The strangest thing is that since I've had kids, the phenomena has ceased to happen. I'm guessing that once you have kids they just take up all of your energy and your thoughts," he said. Robbie Williams Reveals He Met Wife Ayda Field After Sleeping with Drug Dealer.

The superstar currently lives in LA. He said his religious upbringing got him interested in the supernatural. He explained: "I was told at a very early age that I used to see people that had passed on and I would talk to them. That kind of carried on through my youth. Then I stopped talking to them because I found drugs. I came out of the womb a Catholic, so you're told all these amazing stories about this incredible man who walked on water and, you know, made scampi for everyone. Robbie Williams Says Her 7-Year Old Daughter Teddy Is the Most Talented Singer in the Family.

"So you're already open to the possibility of the paranormal. My mum had these books on her shelves about fairies and UFOs, so my mind has already been open to this stuff," he added.