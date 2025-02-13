February 13, 2025, Special Days: February 13, 2025, is observed as World Radio Day, celebrated globally to recognise the power of radio in shaping public discourse and fostering communication. It is also observed as Galentine's Day and National Women's Self-Love Day, promoting female friendships and self-care and self-appreciation among women. Additionally, it marks Kiss Day, part of Valentine’s Week, symbolising love and affection between couples. Several notable figures were born on February 13, including Sarojini Naidu, known as the "Nightingale of India," was a poet, freedom fighter, and the first female governor of an Indian state. American artist Grant Wood, known for American Gothic, and Austrian composer Johann Strauss II, famous for The Blue Danube were also born on February 13. This date has seen the birth of influential personalities across various fields, from music to art. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 13, 2025 (Thursday)

Valentine Week Day 7 - Kiss Day Phalguna Begins *North Ishti in February 2025 Lailatul Barat / Shab-e-Barat World Radio Day Galentine's Day Black Love Day International Condom Day Employee Legal Awareness Day Desperation Day Canada's Agriculture Day Self-Love Day National Wingman Day National Tortellini Day National Internet Friends Day National Crab Rangoon Day National Cheddar Day National Apology Day International Natural Day

Famous February 13 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rashami Desai Sarojini Naidu Robbie Williams Somdev Devvarman Vinod Mehra Sharad Kapoor Vishal Vashishtha Parvez Rasool Ziauddin Ahmad Subroto Banerjee

