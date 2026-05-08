Saudi Epic ‘Desert Warrior’ Becomes Biggest Box Office Bomb in History; Anthony Mackie Starrer Loses 99% of USD 150M Budget

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In an era where global film industries are reaching for unprecedented heights from India’s massive scale with Varanasi to China’s billion-dollar Ne Zha 2, the risks of "thinking big" have never been more apparent. Saudi Arabia’s ambitious attempt to enter the global blockbuster arena has ended in a historic catastrophe, with the epic Desert Warrior officially becoming the biggest box-office bomb in cinema history.

A Grand Vision on Shifting Sands

Desert Warrior, announced by MBC Studios in late 2021, was envisioned as the flagship project of Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing film industry. Directed by Rupert Wyatt, best known for Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the seventh-century action epic featured a star-studded international cast including Anthony Mackie as legendary warrior Hanzala, Ben Kingsley as Emperor Kisra and Aiysha Hart as Princess Hind. With years of production, large-scale training programs for local talent, and a global crew working behind the scenes, the film’s budget reportedly soared to an enormous USD 150 million (INR 1,400 crore), making it one of the most expensive Middle Eastern productions ever attempted.

The Historic Collapse

After spending nearly two years in post-production, Desert Warrior finally released in April 2026 but suffered a disastrous box office performance worldwide. Despite opening across 1,010 theatres in North America, the big-budget historical epic earned a shockingly low USD 472,000, marking one of the weakest openings for a major studio-backed film. The situation was equally disappointing in Saudi Arabia, where the locally backed production debuted at eighth place with only USD 87,000 in earnings. Within just two weeks, the film disappeared from cinemas globally, ending its theatrical run with a worldwide collection of merely USD 665,000 (approximately INR 6 crore), turning the USD 150 million project into one of the biggest box office failures in recent cinema history.

Watch ‘Desert Warrior’ Trailer:

Why It Failed

Industry experts believe Desert Warrior became a massive box office disaster due to a combination of delays, weak marketing, and poor critical reception. The film lost momentum after a prolonged gap between production and release, causing audience excitement to fade completely. Its promotional campaign in Western markets was reportedly minimal, with lead star Anthony Mackie notably absent from major press events and interviews. Critics also showed little interest in reviewing the film, which currently holds a disappointing 28% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on just 18 reviews. Despite Saudi Arabia’s continued investment in building a global entertainment industry, Desert Warrior’s reported 99.6% financial loss has now become a cautionary example of how unpredictable the international box office can be.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).