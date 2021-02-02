The Colombian singer and songwriter, Shakira, celebrates her 44th birthday on February 2. It was at the age of 13 she had made her recording debut under Sony Music Colombia. She did find difficulty initially to gain fame, but by mid-90s she did deliver chartbusters and gained recognition in Hispanic countries. It was with her fifth studio album Laundry Service, released in 2001, she entered the English-language market. Shakira, who is referred as the Queen of Latin Music, is one of the leading crossover artists. Shakira Has Sold Her Music Publishing Rights to UK-Based Investment Company Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited.

Shakira, noted for her versatility in music, has sold over 80 million records and that has made her the best-selling female Latin artist of all time. She has recorded some brilliant songs, they are peppy, sexy, fast-paced and much more. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at the hit songs crooned by the Queen of Latin Music. Shah Rukh Khan Shares Picture of Shakira's Super Bowl Performance, Calls the Singer 'All Time Favourite'.

Whenever, Wherever – This song is heavily influenced by Andean music. This track had become the Colombian singer’s breakthrough hit in the United States. This number is considered as one of her signature songs.

Hips Don’t Lie – It is a salsa and worldbeat song that also features Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean along with Shakira. This number incorporates the former’s earlier single “Dance Like This” and “Amores Como el Nuestro”.

Beautiful Liar – A beautifully performed song by two hottest singers, Beyoncé and Shakira. The Colombian singer’s Latin and Arabic styles and the American singer’s contemporary hip hop and R&B styles makes this mid-tempo track every music lovers’ favourite.

Waka Waka – This peppy, dance number was released as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. It was indeed an encouraging anthem and it also featured footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the music video.

Loca – A Latin pop and merengue song, another fave track of music lovers. More than five million copies were sold worldwide.

These are some of the global chartbusters by the Colombian singer. We wish Shakira a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

