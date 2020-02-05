Shah Rukh Khan Shares Picture of Shakira's Super Bowl Performance, Calls the Singer 'All Time Favourite'

Shah Rukh Khan, Shakira (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 6: Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday shared a picture of his "all-time favourite" singer Shakira from her power-packed half-time performance at the Super Bowl 2020. In the picture which was originally shared by Shakira on her Twitter account, King Khan termed the 'Whenever' singer as his all-time favourite and her performance as absolutely entertaining. Gerard Piqué Skips Girlfriend Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Performance - Here's Why!

The 54-year-old shared the picture on Twitter along with a caption that read, "So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining. My all time favourite." In the picture, the 43-year-old Shakira is seen clad in a red dress shaking a leg with the backup dancers during her smashing half-time performance. Paula Abdul Mistakes Nicole Scherzinger For Shakira Before Super Bowl 2020 Half Time, The Pussycat Dolls Singer Responds.

SRK Is All Praises For The Colombian Singer

So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining. My all time favourite. https://t.co/bC3IxRinVr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2020

Shakira's performance sizzled up further when Jennifer Lopez joined the stage with her hit number 'Waiting for Tonight', followed by the latter's 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muniz, who led a performance of 'Let's Get Loud'. Shakira then took the stage with the song 'Waka Waka'.

