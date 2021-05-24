Singer Madonna has shared a set of pictures on social media about a brave new world on Monday. Madonna posted three pictures on Instagram, where she holds a placard that reads: "Clean and Sanitized for your city." In one, she is also seen holding a drink in one hand. She looks gorgeous in an all-black ensemble with matching beret and cat-eye reading glasses. Singer Madonna Is Back Home After Visiting 5 Countries in 3 Weeks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The first image has a caption that reads: "Brave," with earth and drink emoji. The second photo read: "New", while the third has the word "World" captioning it. Madonna Visits Mercy James Pediatric Hospital in Africa and Spends Time With Kids (Watch Video).

Madonna Shares Some Photos on Instagram

Clean and Sanitized World!

Close Up Pic

Singer's Brave New World

In January, Madonna reportedly visited five countries in three weeks amidst the pandemic. The 62-year-old flew from Los Angeles to London with her backing dancer and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

