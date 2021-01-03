American singer and songwriter Madonna who is enjoying her homecoming trip to Malawi in Africa visited the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care on Sunday and spent time with the children there. The 'Queen of Pop' took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a video of her visit to the Mercy James Pediatric Hospital. In the caption for the video, she wrote "Visiting Mercy James Pediatric Hosptial...........3 Years in and going strong. ! Madonna to Spend New Year’s Eve in Malawi, Africa with Her Kids; Singer Shares Glimpse of Her Trip

Thanks to Dr. Borgstein and the incredible team of health care workers that make it possible to save childrens lives everyday! Thank you folks around the world that continue to support @raisingmalawi [?] #comealive #mercyjamescenter." In the video, Madonna can be seen playfully interacting with the children at the hospital while talking to the health officials working there. The post from the 'Hurry Up' singer received more than a lakh likes within a span of two hours. Madonna Dedicates Her New Tattoo to Kids, Says ‘Inked for the Very First Time’ (See Pics)

Check Out Madonna's Instagram Post Below:

The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care is an NGO, founded by Madonna, in collaboration with the Malawian health ministry in the year 2017.

